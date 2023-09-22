Colombia National Team: confirmed dates and times of the following qualifying games

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
Conmebol confirmed the scheduling of dates 3 and 4.
The Directorate of Competitions and Operations of the South American Football Confederation, Conmebolannounced the updated match schedule for Dates 3 and 4 of the South American Qualifiers, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.
The Colombian National Team They will face Uruguay and Ecuador in their next two games, after having defeated Venezuela and tied with Chile in the first two days.
Date 3
October 12 °
Barranquilla
Metropolitan Stadium
3:30 pm.
Colombia vs Uruguay
Peace
Hernando Siles Stadium
7 pm local time
Bolivia vs Ecuador
Buenos Aires
Most Monumental Stadium
9 pm local time
Argentina vs Paraguay
Santiago
David Arellano Monumental Stadium
9 pm local time
Chile vs Peru
Cuiaba
Pantanal Sand
8:30 pm local time
Brazil vs Venezuela
Date 4
October the 17th
Maturin
Maturín Monumental Stadium
5 pm local time
Venezuela vs Chile
Assumption
Defensores del Chaco Stadium
7:30 pm local time
Paraguay vs Bolivia
Quito
Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium
6:30 pm
Ecuador vs Colombia
Montevideo
Centennial Stadium
9 pm local time
Uruguay vs Brazil
Lime
National Stadium
9 pm local time
Peru vs Argentina
