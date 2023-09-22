Friday, September 22, 2023
Colombia National Team: confirmed dates and times of the following qualifying games

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia National Team: confirmed dates and times of the following qualifying games

Colombia National Team

Colombia National Team.

Colombia selection.

Conmebol confirmed the scheduling of dates 3 and 4.

The Directorate of Competitions and Operations of the South American Football Confederation, Conmebolannounced the updated match schedule for Dates 3 and 4 of the South American Qualifiers, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

See also  Colombia national team: this is how you can buy tickets for the game against Bolivia

The Colombian National Team They will face Uruguay and Ecuador in their next two games, after having defeated Venezuela and tied with Chile in the first two days.

Date 3

October 12 °
Barranquilla
Metropolitan Stadium
3:30 pm.
Colombia vs Uruguay

Peace
Hernando Siles Stadium
7 pm local time
Bolivia vs Ecuador

Buenos Aires
Most Monumental Stadium
9 pm local time
Argentina vs Paraguay

Santiago
David Arellano Monumental Stadium
9 pm local time
Chile vs Peru

Cuiaba
Pantanal Sand
8:30 pm local time
Brazil vs Venezuela

Date 4

Colombia selection

October the 17th
Maturin
Maturín Monumental Stadium
5 pm local time
Venezuela vs Chile

Assumption
Defensores del Chaco Stadium
7:30 pm local time
Paraguay vs Bolivia

Quito
Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium
6:30 pm
Ecuador vs Colombia

Montevideo
Centennial Stadium
9 pm local time
Uruguay vs Brazil

Lime
National Stadium
9 pm local time
Peru vs Argentina

