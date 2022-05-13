There is expectation for the list of summoned that will have the Colombian National Team for the friendly that will be held with Saudi Arabia on June 5 in Mallorca, Spain.

Héctor Cárdenas, DT of the sub-20.

After the departure of Reinaldo Rueda, and in the absence of a coach in propertythe directives of the Colombian Football Federation commissioned Héctor Cardenas, the DT of the sub-20, to be in charge in this match.

Therefore, it will also define the list of summoned. What is known for now, from press releases, is that this list would be made up of players who are not older than 25 years of age, and with a component from the local media.

Thus, it is not expected that the bulk of the usual team will be there, but only some elements of European football to give weight to the team.

Agreement with clubs?

In recent days it has also been known that there is concern in the League clubs that will play the semifinal home runs and that they do not want to lose their players for these instances, due to an eventual call up to the National Team.

For this reason, there would be an agreement between the FCF and the classified teams so that their elements are not eligible for this opportunity.

This gives peace of mind, for example, to Alberto Gamero, DT of Millonarios, who has players who have already been in the selection process and who would be greatly needed for the title dispute. The same happens with teams like Junior or National, among others.

The president of Nacional, Emilio Gutiérrez, confirmed that there is an agreement to do so. “We understand that the plan is not to call players from the League and we hope that this is the case”he said on Caracol Radio.

He added that these are informal agreements, but that the clubs hope that this is the case so as not to harm the development of the League in the final stretch.

Gamero had already said: “It’s a friendly, that’s why I imagine they don’t call those who are in the finals.”

