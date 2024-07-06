The Colombia selection A very important match is being played today in the America Cup, qualification for the semi-final against Panama is disputed in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Colombian team cannot take the game lightly, especially seeing what happened to its neighbor Venezuela, which arrived as a favorite against Canada and was eliminated.

James, the team commander

One of the keys to this game for the National Team would be James Rodriguezthe captain who pulls all the strings in the midfield and leads a team that is having a sweet moment.

The man from Cucuta is silencing some critics after the little continuity he had in the Sao Paulo and he is the great star that shines in a team that works like a Swiss watch.

Julio Cesar Falcioni, Former Argentine goalkeeper and coach, spoke about his pupil James Rodríguez and praised what the 32-year-old footballer is doing in the Copa América.

When it was my turn, I was younger, and I tried to support him, back him up and pamper him a little to get the best performance and effort from him.

“It is clear that James is a great player and it is good for him to be in the national team, he is surrounded by people who love him and he receives a lot of affection. It is nice for him and it is good for football that he is well,” he said in an interview with the newspaper As newspaper.

Falcioni, who had James Rodriguez At Banfield, at the beginning of his sporting career, he revealed the secret that coaches must have so that the ’10’ feels comfortable and shows his full potential.

"He was certainly one of the great figures in the big teams he played in, so the coaches owed a lot to many and had to share a lot in terms of egos and care for each one. When it was my turn, I was younger, and I tried to support him, back him and pamper him a little to get him to perform better and make the most of his effort," said the Argentine.

Your place is the National Team

The DT pointed out that the player in the Colombia selection He feels important, respected and valued, and found a coach like him. Nestor Lorenzo who trusts him completely.

"I feel that in the Selection He is very well accompanied and feels very comfortable and safe. He knows that he is an important piece, he also has to know it in every team he plays for and we have to make him feel that way. Lorenzo's great virtue in charge of the National Team is to make him feel comfortable and safe and from that place we can see the best James," he said in the aforementioned media.

“Lorenzo’s great virtue in charge of the national team is making him feel comfortable and safe, and from that position we can see the best James,” Falcioni added.

At the end of the talk, the experienced coach spoke about the characteristics of the Colombian star and stated that he has always been a player who thinks before he runs.

“He always thought and always ran, that’s why he kept playing at a high level over the years. We instilled in him that effort as a young man, which accompanied his great technical skill, this was added to that great ability that he had and I think that’s where the great soccer player that he is today began to be born,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS