Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Colombia national team: called off at the last minute for the friendly against Paraguay

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz Colombian National Team

Luis Diaz Colombian National Team

The player is currently not in competition.

The coaching staff of the Colombian Men’s National Team reported that the player Sebastián Gómez, from Atlético Nacional, is called off for the friendly match against Paraguay to be played in the United Statesdue to physical discomfort that prevents him from answering the call.

In this way, the technical director Néstor Lorenzo has summoned in replacement of this footballer to Juan David Mosquera of the Portland Timbers, who will be joining the concentration with the rest of his teammates in Fort Lauderdale.

summoned players

The striker Radamel Falcao García, the goalkeeper David Ospina and the creative
James Rodríguez stands out in the list of those summoned to the Colombian soccer team for the friendly match with Paraguay on November 19 in the US city of Fort Lauderdale.

Colombia’s coach, Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, also called up midfielder Wilmar Barrios and central defender Dávinson Sánchez, who guarantee the team’s share of experience.

The group of young talents is headed by Jorge Carrascal and John Jáder Durán, while from the local league the Argentine coach only called goalkeeper José Luis Chunga, from Alianza Petrolera.

Failing to qualify for the final phase of the Qatar World Cup, which begins on November 20, Colombia undertook a stage of work in which Lorenzo assured that one of his objectives is to put together a compact team for the next South American qualifiers-

*With EFE

