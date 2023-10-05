The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced this Thursday the list of players called up for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador for the double date of South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.

The Colombian team is already preparing the games for dates 3 and 4 of the South American qualifiers, where they will face the Uruguay team on October 12 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla; and five days later they will face Ecuador in Quito.

For these two games, Néstor Lorenzo decided to put together a list of 26 summonedwhere there are some important casualties and several surprises, in total there are eight new features in the call.

The surprises of Néstor Lorenzo

One of the main news is the absence of midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who recovered from an injury in recent weeks, but did not add any minutes since the match against Venezuela on the first date of the South American qualifying round.

The Inter Milan player stayed in Italy to avoid any complications due to tendinitis that kept him off the playing field. In Cuadrado’s place there will be Diego Valoyes; The Juárez de México player returns to the national team after not being called up for the matches of the first two days.

In defence, Cristian Borja and Frank Fabra They are the biggest news for the left back position, after the injury of Johan Mojica, who had been a fixture in Lorenzo’s calls. Although the call of three left backs is surprising, since Déiver Machado is added.

Frank Fabra started in the Super Cup final against Patronato.

The other news is in the defensive zone: Willer Ditta and Yerson Mosquera They were chosen by the Argentine coach to make up for the losses of John Lucumí and Yerry Mina who missed the double round of the tie due to injury.

In addition, Néstor Lorenzo decided to call up Atlético Nacional’s goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, who was left out of the September call-up and this time he is part of the list after Devis Vásquez was not called up. Mier and Álvaro Montero are the only quotas from Colombian Professional Football in the call.

Kevin Castaño is the latest addition to Néstor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team. The Cruz Azul footballer from Mexico is called up after the loss of Jefferson Lerma, who arrived in England with physical problems to play against Chile.

List of those summoned to the National Team

Álvaro Montero – Millonarios FC (COL)

Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC (MEX)

Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (BEL)

Cristian Borja – SC Braga (POR)

Daniel Muñoz – KRC Genk (BEL)

Dávinson Sánchez – Galatasaray (TUR)

Deiver Machado – RC Lens (FRA)

Diego Valoyes – FC Juárez (MEX)

Frank Fabra – Boca Juniors (ARG)

James Rodríguez – São Paulo (BRA)

Jhon Arias – Fluminense (BRA)

Jhon Jáder Durán – Aston Villa (ENG)

Jorge Carrascal – Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

Kevin Castaño – Cruz Azul (MEX)

Kevin Mier – Atlético Nacional (COL)

Luis Díaz – Liverpool (ENG)

Luis Sinisterra – AFC Bournemouth (ENG)

Mateo Cassierra – Zenit FC (RUS)

Matheus Uribe – Al-Sadd (QAT)

Rafael Santos Borré – Werder Bremen (GER)

Richard Ríos – Palmeiras (BRA)

Santiago Arias – FC Cincinnati (USA)

Willer Ditta – Cruz Azul (MEX)

Wílmar Barrios – Zenit FC (RUS)

Yáser Asprilla – Watford FC (ENG)

Yerson Mosquera – FC Cincinnati (USA)

📝 ᴘʀᴇsᴇɴᴛᴀᴍᴏs ᴀ ɴᴜᴇsᴛʀᴏs úᴘᴇʀ ʜéʀᴏᴇs! They are those chosen by Néstor Lorenzo for dates 3 and 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, a call ̃ … pic.twitter.com/ADBsgonrKl — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 5, 2023

