The Colombian National Team This weekend he began his concentration in London to face the next friendly matches of the Fifa date, against Spain and Romania.

This Saturday, the coaching staff and four of the summoned players arrived in the capital of England. The first to arrive at the national team concentration was David Ospinawhich comes from having a good performance with Al Nassr.

The goalkeeper has regained ownership and is slowly finding his best level to contribute to the National Team.

After Ospina, the players Jhon Lucumí, Mateo Cassierra and Jorge Carrascal arrived at the concentration.

This Sunday the players will have training sessions in the gym and field. At the same time, the group hopes that little by little the other selected members will be integrated.

The technician Nestor Lorenzo He summoned 26 footballers for this call. The list is headed by the references Luis Díaz, Jhon Arias and James Rodríguez.

Colombia lost its central defender due to injury Yerry Minawho was dropped at the last minute due to a muscle problem.

Furthermore, this Saturday he was injured Ian Povedawhich has not yet been ruled out by the Colombian National Team.

SPORTS