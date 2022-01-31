Colombia national team beat Uruguay in Copa América de Futsal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian Futsal National Team.
Colombian Futsal team.
Second win for the team in the tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 30, 2022, 07:09 PM
The Colombian Men’s National Team from Futsal played their second game of the Copa América Paraguay 2022, defeating their similar team from Uruguay 4-0.
(You may be interested in: What is the message that Rueda sends? The captains of Colombia show their faces)
The match was played at the Arena SND Complex in Asunción. The national team is partially in first place with six points, product of two victories, in two games played.
Great victory
The Colombian goals were the work of Felipe Echevarría, Camilo Sánchez, Brayan Zapata and Angellot Caro.
(Also read: Luis Díaz: from the indigenous team to the powerful Liverpool)
Colombia is part of Group A along with Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador and Chile. The next match for our Colombian team will be this Wednesday, February 3, against Paraguay at 1 p.m. m., time of our country.
The championship will be played in two phases: Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (disputes for 9th, 7th and 5th places, the Semifinal, dispute for 3rd place and the Final).
All phases will be played in a single round of matches. The Preliminary Phase is played by 10 teams, divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each.
SPORTS
