Colombia national team beat Uruguay in Copa América de Futsal

The Colombian Men’s National Team from Futsal played their second game of the Copa América Paraguay 2022, defeating their similar team from Uruguay 4-0.

The match was played at the Arena SND Complex in Asunción. The national team is partially in first place with six points, product of two victories, in two games played.

Great victory

The Colombian goals were the work of Felipe Echevarría, Camilo Sánchez, Brayan Zapata and Angellot Caro.

Colombia is part of Group A along with Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador and Chile. The next match for our Colombian team will be this Wednesday, February 3, against Paraguay at 1 p.m. m., time of our country.

The championship will be played in two phases: Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (disputes for 9th, 7th and 5th places, the Semifinal, dispute for 3rd place and the Final).

All phases will be played in a single round of matches. The Preliminary Phase is played by 10 teams, divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each.

