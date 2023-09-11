The Colombian National Team It barely beats them, and in Barranquilla, 1-0 against Venezuela, the worst of the worst, worse than Bolivia beaten 5-1 by Brazil, and in the atmosphere there is a feeling that the team is a slow-starting locomotive, but unstoppable, powerful, impetuous.

With this expanded tie, the feeling that prevails in the press and the fans is that classifying is a mere procedure in the South American bureaucracy to register the National Team in the 2026 North American World Cup with photocopies enlarged to 150 percent on both sides of the passport. of Lorenzo and the Jesurún ID.

The Colombian National Team beats Venezuela 1-0 in Barranquilla, which in soccer is an enormous baseball power, and the America Cup next year, which will also be played in the United States, the team already has to raise it because Messi’s Argentina and its recent World Cup do not exist, like Brazil’s Neymar because she says she is “full of cold breasts”; Uruguay does not exist because Bielsa It’s just arriving, the United States knows about American football, we already beat Mexico… Anyway. That’s how we are.

The Colombian National Team wins 1-0, in Barranquilla, against Venezuela, which in soccer is the largest in the women’s triple jump with Yulimar Rojaswith a first half as bad as those played by the team that did not classify Qatar and throwing away the goal options that it threw away after Borré’s 1-0, as the team that did not classify Qatar missed, but strangely, of the nothing, as if by magic, even those who posed as implacable executioners or disguised themselves as severe judges, those who shouted tragedies greater than that of Macbeth or Oedipus king even because of the color of James’s jeans, today they talk about the National Team that barely beat Venezuela 1-0 in Barranquilla as if it had reincarnated Brazil in ’70 or Holland in ’74 or France in ’98. Interest, how much? are you worth it…?

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half. See also James Rodríguez: in Olympiacos he enlarges his record of fights with technicians

Calm, prudence, measure. Mind you, we were deservedly happy because we beat Germany 0-2. Very good. But Japan just crushed them 1-4 and put an end to the chronicle of an announced departure of their coach.

That is why you have to have the right perspective, give it the precise magnitude without defeatist visions or exaggerated triumphalism due to the game shown and the result achieved against Venezuela.

The National Team had two good things: first, and above all, that they scored a goal in Barranquilla!, where they did not score, where they did not even tickle them in the last tie against Uruguay, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. That’s why Borré’s little golecito is a big ‘golote’.

The second good thing was that he reacted at the right time to prevent Venezuela, world joropo champion, from getting a tie.

Just as Lorenzo highlighted that the most important thing for the team in the opening of the tie was patience and calm when things were going wrong, because now Colombia will be a visitor against Chile and we must have a cool head and proportion for the tight 1-0 victory. in Barranquilla against Venezuela, which is world champion of stuffed arepas.

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

