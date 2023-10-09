The Colombian National Team It continues to be assembled in Barranquilla to face the qualifying matches against Uruguay and Ecuador.

This Sunday the midfielder joined the team James Rodriguezwho had action on Saturday in Sao Pablo’s draw against Vasco da Gama.

Russian soccer players Mateo Casierra and Wílmar Barrios also joined the national team. Casierra reported with a goal this weekend at Zenit.

📸 ! 🤙 Welcome home, we are happy you are here!#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vjn9mS6odd — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the first players to arrive at the camp advance with the second day of training, among them

Castro was one of the last players called up by Néstor Lorenzo, after the injury suffered by attacker Diego Valoyes.

This Monday it is expected that the team will be complete with its 26 summoned so that the national coach can begin planning Thursday’s game against Uruguay.

