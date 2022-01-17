Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Colombia National Team: Argentina will have a serious loss for the tie

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Argentinian celebration.

The media of that country warn that the figure is not in those summoned.

Argentine media pointed out this Monday that Leo Messi will not be taken into account by the national team coach, Lionel Escaloni, for the commitments of the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Chile and Colombia.

What is known is that PSG did not take it into account after contracting covid-19 during the Christmas holidays.

It may interest you: (Osvaldo Juan Zubeldía: 40 years after his death, football remembers him)

Messi did not play against Brest in the Parc des Princes on the 21st, prior information provided by the coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Will join PSG

According to that, Messi will not be in the Argentina squad. It is insisted that Escaloni spoke with him and told him that it was better that he fully recover from the aftermath of covid-19.

“Leo is better. He remains under the supervision of the medical staff. We hope he will return to us as soon as possible,” said the coach.

Following the press conference from the club’s training center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, PSG specified that the player will join the group “progressively this week”, confirming that he will not travel to join Argentina .

It may interest you: (Messi vs. Lewandowski, another duel, now for ‘The Best’)

.
