Paraguay, that’s the next rival of the Colombia selection, who arrives in Asunción to finalize details for the game on date 6 of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Why did Luis Díaz’s father travel with his family to Liverpool? The real reason

The national team arrives with wind in its shirt after the memorable comeback in Barranquilla with two goals Luis Diaz, who gave the first victory toNational team in qualifying against Brazil: It was 2-1 on date 5.

Colombia vs Brazil match. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

However, Not everything is good news for coach Néstor Lorenzo, who lost two regulars in their defensive zone and who will have to form against Paraguay with a new pair of center backs.

See here: James Rodríguez, penalty saver: see his saves in National Team training

The first confirmed casualty was that of Davinson Sanchez, who was called off on Friday night after seeing a yellow card in the match against the Brazilians. The center of Caloto (Cauca) You must pay a penalty date for card accumulation.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. See also Colombia National Team: the referees for the next two dates of the tie Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Dávinson left the Colombia National Team concentration in Barranquilla and traveled to Turkey to join his team, Galatasaray Istanbul.

We tell you: Tragedy in Argentina: soccer player dies in strange circumstances, in the middle of a match

A similar situation was experienced by left back Deiver Machado, who was sidelined this Sunday due to an injury and left the game against Paraguay. “The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team is allowed to communicate that the player Deiver Machado of RC Lens, will not be able to continue in the call due to physical discomfort that prevents you from being in full condition“.

Néstor Lorenzo travels without new players called up

Faced with the possibility of calling two players to occupy the position of Dávinson and Deiver, coach Néstor Lorenzo decided to travel to Asunción with the squad as it is and he did not call any footballer to replace the absences.

The Argentine coach fully trusts the players he has on the squad and there is speculation that Carlos Cuesta will be the player who comes in for Sánchez to form a central duo with Jhon Lucumi.

On the left side, Cristian Borja has a great chance of starting against the Guaraníes, he already had minutes in the game against the Brazilians and was key in the comeback.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO