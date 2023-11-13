The technical staff of the Colombia Senior National Team it is allowed to communicate that the player Mateo Cassierra from Zenit – Russia, will not be able to fulfill the call provided by the technical director Nestor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 5 and 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new player who will join the group of footballers will be Juan Camilo Hernandez of the Columbus Crew – USA and will be joining the concentration in Barranquilla, as soon as possible.

The message

Coach Nestor Lorenzo, His coaching staff and the group of players wish Mateo Cassierra a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again.

On the other hand, nothing is known about the subject of James Rodriguezwho due to injury could not play this Sunday with the Sao Paulo in the match against Saints.

Everything indicates that the steering wheel will reach Barranquilla in the next few hours and will undergo a medical examination to confirm his true state of health.

