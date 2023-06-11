The Colombian senior team has already begun to meet in Valencia (Spain) to prepare for the two friendly matches against Iraq, on June 16, and Germany, on the 20th of the same month.

Camilo Vargas, Wílmar Barrios, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí, Dávinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado, Mateo Cassierra, Rafael Santos Borré, Yaser Asprilla, Daniel Muñoz and Jéfferson Lerma were the first to show up for the concentration and they already did their first practice on Friday. This Saturday Juan Guillermo Cuadrado joined.

The unusual rival of Colombia before playing against Iraq and Germany

Before the two duels against these teams, the team will have a curious friendly match, which was announced by their rival on social networks.

The Club Deportivo Manchego Ciudad Real, which has just been promoted to the Second RFEF (in practice, the fourth category of Spanish football) announced that it will face the Colombian National Team on June 13.

The match is presented as a prize to the players who rose to this category in the season that has just ended, in a club that was founded in 2009.

“We have offered the entire champion squad to live the experience of playing a match only with the Colombian National Team @FCFSeleccionCol. Taking advantage of the European preparation tour of the Colombian national team, we will have the great honor of playing one of those preparation matches, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

That match will be played behind closed doors at the Valencia CF Sports City, the venue that Colombia chose to train for the game against Iraq, which will be played at the Mestalla stadium.

According to the club’s publication, the match was achieved thanks to the management of Walter Montillo, an Argentine former soccer player who was champion of the Copa Sudamericana with San Lorenzo in 2002 and that he also went through clubs such as Morelia, Cruzeiro, Santos, Shandong Luneng, Botafogo, Tigre and Universidad de Chile, where he retired two years ago. Today he is an entrepreneur.

