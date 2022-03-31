After two consecutive qualifications for the World Cup, the Colombia selection faces the tsunami of its elimination of Qatar 2022. Not attending means staying out of the biggest event in world football, which is expected every 4 years. And it is not only a sporting failure for the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and for soccer players, it also entails an impact for different sectors of the country that, outside the soccer industry, or inside, are affected by not attending the World Cup.

The first consequence is for the coffers of the Federation, which will stop receiving some 10 million dollars that Fifa gives for participation. That’s not counting the prizes for advancing the phase. The FCF, in addition, faces an impact on its image, already deteriorated by the investigations of the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce in the scandal of the resale of tickets for the qualifying round in Russia 2018.

political impact

What if the tsunami can knock down President Ramón Jesurún? No. Jesurún has already been re-elected to the executive committee for the next 4 years.

In addition, the president’s head is not usually touched. Former president Luis Bedoya did not fall after the elimination of South Africa 2010. However, when Colombia did not qualify Korea and Japan in 2002, President Álvaro Fina did leave his post. “You have to realize when he has fulfilled his cycle; I could continue, but I had accusations against the elimination, and that weighs on a committee in an assembly, ”he told EL TIEMPO. He added about the Jesurún case: “With an elimination, everything goes against the leaders, but I believe that things are done well in the FCF.”

Óscar Astudillo was the president who lost his re-election after failing to qualify for Germany 2006, when Luis Bedoya arrived. He refrained from commenting because he currently works with Conmebol.

Impact on Colombian soccer

Measuring the real impact of being eliminated from a World Cup for the Colombian soccer industry is not easy. The FCF is the main victim of the income it stops receiving, but it is not possible to measure whether the players are going to depreciate or if the local league is going to be affected.

EL TIEMPO consulted an expert in sports ‘marketing’, well known in the country’s soccer, and who only agreed to speak if his name was not revealed, due to his closeness to the FCF and the clubs. He analyzes that it is impossible to measure the impact of not going to the World Cup on the country’s economy, that is, on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), because there is no study that indicates it, as is the case in Spain.

It refers to the study carried out by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, in 2019, which indicated a soccer turnover equivalent to 1.37 percent of GDP, and on that the Federation signed the sale of TV rights.

In addition, he believes that the National Team brand is so strong that it will position itself for the next tie. “The National Team is an intrinsic product that is reset every 4 years, with or without the World Cup, because every time the National Team plays, the televisions turn on, and proof of this is the audience ratings. The Selection is the star product of TV above any other”, he affirms. According to the specialized firm Kantar Ibope Media, Colombia’s game against Argentina, last Tuesday, was the most watched that day on national TV, with 21.81 rating points.

The expert clarifies that in terms of consequences for the FCF, it may be more difficult to “seduce” a sponsor, and says that “suddenly it will be a little more complicated to negotiate the sale of TV rights.” In that case, the FCF renewed in 2018 with Canal Caracol for four years, which is fulfilled in 2022. There are cases like Chile, which has already assured the renewal of TV for the next qualifiers in 2026, regardless of whether the selected Qatar will be eliminated. However, it had a reduction in said business of almost 40 percent, according to Chilean media reports.

‘fringe’ economy

Already outside the football industry, the expert considers that the consequences of not going to the World Cup are above all for a “satellite” or “marginal” sector, which does not contribute to this industry, but rather feeds on it. “Commerce is ripping its clothes off, because they are affected by the elimination of the Selection, when they do not contribute a penny to the industry chain. The one who spent 5 million on a TV for the bar comes out to say that the National Team generates losses for him, without investing in the industry”, he says.

The trade tears its clothes off, because they are affected by the elimination of the Selection, when they do not contribute a penny to the industry chain.

It refers to those sectors that benefit from the Selection with the sale of products, from restaurants or bars that project the matches, or the sale of televisions. In this sense, last February, the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco) made a statement, stating: “Reports from bars and restaurants during the time of the World Cups in Brazil and Russia indicate that there was an increase in their income between 30 percent and 40 percent, in comparison with the same periods of the immediately previous years. This, as a direct consequence of the World Cup and, of course, the participation of the Colombian National Team”.

In addition, the intention to travel to the World Cup, without the Selection, is also reduced, affecting travel agencies, as confirmed by the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Anato.

“It is estimated that of the total expected sales to that destination by travel agencies, there will be a reduction of 60 percent, which would translate into an approximate loss of US$ 6.5 million. The remaining percentage (40 percent) will be made up of Colombians who will attend the World Cup,” they said.

And the sponsorships?

The FCF has 11 firms that they call commercial allies: the official sponsor is Águila; the official channel is Caracol TV; the official partners are Bancolombia, Movistar, Homecenter and Colombiana; the official collaborators are Servientrega, Avianca, Betplay and Rappi. While Adidas is the clothing brand. This, for example, renewed its contract until 2030, for an unofficial figure of 10 million dollars per year. However, as the contracts are signed for 4 years, the FCF runs the risk of losing some or making a renewal difficult for not going to Qatar.

Another expert in sports ‘marketing’ who also asked not to be mentioned, due to his closeness to the FCF, analyzes: “I don’t think there will be a disbandment of sponsors, but if one or two come out, it could happen. Of course, a sponsor cannot link his strategy to the results, there is nothing more dangerous”, he says.

He believes that brands can suffer the impact, such as the official bank that bets on activation and purchases with its National Team card, or the clothing brand, which, he explains, has a sales strategy on the continent according to population, in three thirds: Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, so if they did not go to the World Cup, they would suffer losses in the sale in Colombia.

However, he says that each case is particular, and gives the example of the brewery that sponsors the National Team, which remained the 16 years that Colombia was without going to the World Cup (1998-2014).

He believes that the impact for the FCF has several dimensions. “The first is what he stops receiving for qualifying, but also because of the success clauses that exist with some sponsors, such as sportswear. The second dimension is for the royalties that the FCF receives for the official products sold. In the case of the licensees that manage the brands, those sales are practically going to die”.

The FCF, in its recent assembly, reported its satisfaction with the renewal with its sponsors, and they said: “Caracol TV had a historic agreement for its amount, adidas had an extension of 8 years and the other brands (Aguila, Servientrega, Avianca, Bancolombia, Homecenter, Movistar) that had been part of the family of allies continued their relationship, in addition to the new inclusions of Colombiana, BetPlay and Rappi”.

Impact on transfers

Colombia was listed by FIFA as the fifth country with the most transfers abroad in the last decade. This sales dynamic, according to experts, has its consequences. “Sales are not going to be affected; surely it will be more difficult to sell, because we are going to have a smaller window and it is like everything, when you are not in the best place in the shopping center it costs you more work. But the price of the players does drop, because everyone takes advantage of their tricks to buy and one bursts one’s own to try to sell at a better cost, ”says Giancarlo Uda, soccer player entrepreneur.

Another businessman, Efraín Pachón, says that what is affected is the country’s economy, the “media, journalists, companies and businessmen, the marginalized class and informal employment.” And he says: “Players will always be transferring.”

Uda and Ricardo Pachón, son of Efraín Pachón, brought DT Carlos Queiroz closer to the FCF at the time. Then, they said, they were displaced from the negotiation. The version of the appearance of an Arab intermediary called Medi emerged, who would assume the management in exchange for a commission. Version that was later denied by The Federation.

As for soccer players, not going to the World Cup affects not only the individual possibility of fulfilling a dream, but also frustrating any future negotiations. A display case is lost.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of the Soccer Players Association (Acolfutpro), says: “Not going to a World Cup is frustrating for soccer players. It is a huge, competitive, structural sports pothole. The players want to be in the World Cup, it’s what they want, it’s a strong blow. This is a call to rethink the structures in every sense in Colombian soccer.”

It is undeniable that not going to the World Cup is a serious blow, with direct economic implications for the FCF, but that it may have a greater impact on the marginal industry that benefits from soccer without making contributions to that chain. But beyond that, what remains in the country is an emotional impact, which is why it represents the sporting failure of not being in Qatar.

