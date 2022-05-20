Saturday, May 21, 2022
Colombia national team: a name fell that sounded like the team’s DT

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Selection Colombia vs. bolivia

The team has been headless for more than a month, after Reinaldo Rueda left office.

The elimination of the Colombian National Team from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, until now, only left the departure of Reinaldo Rueda as the team’s technical director.

The announcement of Rueda’s departure was made on April 18 and since then, the National Team has been headless.

The friendly against Saudi Arabia, with DT in charge

The only thing that is known is that the team will play a friendly on June 5 against Saudi Arabia in Murcia (Spain), in which Héctor Cárdenas, current U-20 coach, will be in charge of DT.

Press versions speak of different names to reach the position that Rueda left. One of them, issued last Tuesday by the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, assured that the executive committee of the Federation had already reduced the list of candidates to three names: the Argentines Matías Almeyda and Néstor Lorenzo and a coach who will direct the World Cup in Qatar.

One of those names was ruled out this Friday: Almeyda was announced as the new coach of AEK Athens, from the first division of Greece.

Almeyda, who directed teams like River Plate, Banfield, Chivas de Guadalajara and San José Eartquakes, signed for two years, with the possibility of renewing for one more year.

Thus, the uncertainty over the appointment of the new DT of the National Team remains and it is still not clear if the hiring will be done soon or if the World Cup will be finished in December to wait for one of those who directs there.

SPORTS

