The Colombian National Team closed a good year this Saturday in Los Angeles, in which there were very positive sporting results. There are still things to correct, but there are already savings, in points and work, thinking about the big objectives, fighting for the Copa América next year and ratifying qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

“It is part of a step by step process that we have been doing, and we always aspire to win. For now we are doing well, we are going to continue with that path and mentality so that the team continues to grow to be able to achieve a goal, which is what we all want, we want to win something,” coach Néstor Lorenzo declared on Friday, before beating Mexico 3-2 in the last friendly of 2023.

The Argentine remains undefeated with the National Team, after 16 games, 13 of them played in 2023. The great deficit of the National Team in this period, until now, is due to the offensive, in the official matches: although those he has scored They have been enough to add, the goal is a pending subject.

The team had two milestones that contribute, above all, to the team's morale, to gain confidence in the game: one, the away victory against Germany, on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen, in the last game before starting the tie. That day, the coach seemed to find the base team for what was to come.

Then, after several games with ups and downs in the qualifying round, came the other big push to gain confidence: the historic victory against Brazil in Barranquilla, on November 16, the first that was achieved against that rival in the World Cup qualifiers. World.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

During that period, a player who had not participated in the three friendlies before the start of the qualifiers, but in whom Lorenzo has full confidence, returned to the team. James Rodríguez's appearance was gradual, coming from the bench in the games against Venezuela and Chile and then, as a starter, in the following four games.

James, whose first call-up in the Lorenzo era, in September 2022, was marked by controversy due to being unemployed for six months, went from less to more and is the player with the most assists (two) and the second with the most goals (also two) so far this year.

James' physical problems mean that he is always in the sights of the coaching staff. In fact, after his last call-up, he did not end up playing in São Paulo, something that made the coach of that club, Dorival Junior, vent and blame the National Team.

The pieces that Lorenzo rearranged

James' return forced Lorenzo to rearrange some pieces, and some felt it. Like, for example, Luis Díaz, who had a couple of lackluster games, including a missed penalty against Ecuador, but then appeared in all his splendor. Just as James has been the reference of the recent past and still is today, the guajiro has a present and, surely, a great future.But the National Team has lacked effectiveness: only 7.6 percent of its shots, counting only official matches, ended in a goal (see graph).

Lorenzo, in one of the qualifying press conferences, before playing against Brazil, tried to explain the problem. “In the last two calls everything has been complicated by the issue of injuries and the lack of players in the same sector. These are things that happen, we must adapt and imagine a lot to know where each player can be used to fulfill different functions. We are well covered,” he declared.

Although Lorenzo had put 60 players on the field until before the game against Mexico, the basis of the tie seems defined: 29 players have played in those six games. The DT claims to be looking for alternatives.

“These matches are made to broaden the spectrum of available players and have a closer knowledge of them, live with them, watch them train and play. “We have seen good level performances and they give the future a great range of players that we have in this process,” he said.

2023 was good for the National Team. But the most important thing is still missing: the second leg of the tie and, above all, a Copa América in which there is a lot of hope. Since 2001, Colombia has not been able to win it. And although Lorenzo assured on Friday that his goal is to go to the World Cup, why not dream about the Cup?

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news