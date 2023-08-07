One thing is with violin and another thing is with guitar. It is one thing to play against Jamaica and another thing was against France that beat Colombia 5-2 in a friendly from just four months ago, and another was to face Brazil that defeated them 1-0 in Bucaramanga, in the final of the last Copa América. Colombia loses with a spoonful of its medicine… (Meluk tells him… .)

And for Jamaica it is also one thing to play against Colombia and another very different thing to play against Germany or against South Korea. We are not going to tell lies: both teams, on their own merits, broke the bank and they qualified for the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup to surprised faces from the experts and applause of admiration for their virtues.

It always causes admiration when David knocks out Goliath. Things are that big, for us to put our feet on the ground.

It’s against Jamaica!

Colombia and Jamaica will measure their forces for a place in the quarterfinals See also Excel becomes a video game, developers: "it's not a joke"

O’Globo, the flagship newspaper of the Brazilian press (a member of the Diarios América Group, of which EL TIEMPO is a part) wrote that Colombia’s 2-1 victory over Germany was the major result of the first round of this World Cup. World of women, because Germany was a serious candidate for the title.

Jamaica vibrated when dismissing Marta from the World Cups and Brazil in the first round. It is worth clarifying that Brazil was a favorite to go to the round of 16, nothing more. Untill there. She was not even a candidate to be a semifinalist. It is not a world power in this branch. Spot.

Jamaica is not France or Brazil, as has already been said. And the fans know it. I did a quick poll on my Twitter account – sorry Mr. Musk, from X.com! – and more than 75.1 percent preferred Jamaica as their rival over Brazil, which is hardly logical since Jamaica is the 43rd pick in the ranking. FIFA Women’s World Cup: it is not the fifth (France) nor the eighth (Brazil), much less the 25th (Colombia).

(Also: Colombia team vs. Jamaica: the referee of the round of 16 match of the World Cup).

Colombia has to win

I wrote it right here 15 days ago: “Let’s be clear: if Colombia advances to the second round, it is to congratulate itself, recognize the good work and come back saying: ‘Mission accomplished.’ If the team plays the fifth game, that is, it qualifies for the quarterfinals like the men did in Brazil 2014, well, obviously, It will be necessary to open champagne, shoot flyers and send the fire engine to shine. It is the goal that the players have counted”.

And that goal is near. It’s against Jamaica! But already, protectionists and opening the umbrella to the team, the bulk of the critics talk that Jamaica is something from another world, a defensive lock not even imagined by Helenio Herrera; a kind of universal neopotence of tactics, physique and counterattack.

Well nothing! It is time for Linda to be the Linda that Fifa and the world admire, for Mayra to score a goal, for Usme to lead, for Santos to shine. Morocco has already given Colombia a hard reality check: it beat it.

And the reality is also that Jamaica is Jamaica. It is not Brazil, it is not France. And Colombia has to beat him. Spot.

Colombia’s preparation

GABRIEL MELUK

​EL TIEMPO SPORTS EDITOR

@MelukLeCuenta

More news

Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami

Luz Mery Tristán, ‘our light’: heartbreaking message from great friends of the skater