Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 on the eighth date of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup and Bolivia did the same in Santiago vs. Chile.

The Colombians will visit the Bolivarians in the next round, who have already confirmed the stadium where the match will be played.

Difficult challenge

Bolivia is coming off a 4-0 win over Venezuela in a controversial match, as the venue sparked criticism due to the altitude problem.

The cast from the highlands “decided that the games where they would play as home team would be played at the stadium El Alto, located 4,150 meters above sea level. A height that is not common and that causes breathing difficulties in some cases,” says www.futbolred.com

The game between Colombia and Bolivia will be on October 10 at 3 pm and the confirmed venue is El Alto.

At least that was confirmed by the president of theto the Bolivian Football Federation, Fernando Costa, who announced the official decision for the ninth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

“We have analyzed all possible scenarios and we confirm what we have said. Bolivia can be present at the next World Cup,” said the leader.

And he added: “We will continue and our next match against the Colombian team at the stadium The Titan of Villa Ingenio. We have already discussed this with Professor Oscar Villegas.”

“It has been confirmed and ratified that the game against Colombia will be played in El Alto,” the President said.

Nestor Lorenzo and his boys will have to prepare in the best way possible for this special match, which will have the special tone of the altitude.

