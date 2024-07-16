ANDThe new Colombian ambassador to the United States, Daniel García Peña, presents his “Copies of Style” to the State Department on Tuesdaya step that allows him to serve as the country’s designated diplomat while awaiting the official ceremony with the president. Joe Biden to officially authorize it.

At the exit of the Department of StateGarcía Peña gave his first statements to the media in which he stressed that Colombia and his government are ready to work with whoever wins the next presidential election in USAsince both countries are united by decades of relations that go beyond political colors and names of presidents.

What Ambassador García Peña said

“Whoever wins in this country, Colombia has to continue with a relationship that goes beyond presidents. And whoever wins, this country will surely continue to be divided and polarized. The relationship will depend on our ability to maintain a good relationship with Republicans and Democrats in such a way that the heat of the pre-election debates, typical of our democracies, should not and cannot alter a relationship that goes beyond political color,” said García Peña in response to a question about the difficulty of finding harmony with a president like Trump, who has criticized Gustavo Petro in the past for his guerrilla origins.

Whoever wins in this country, Colombia must continue to have a relationship that goes beyond the presidents. And whoever wins, this country will surely continue to be divided and polarized.

Regarding other challenges he faces now that his era in Washington is beginning, the ambassador declared himself fortunate for the previous work done by the current foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murilloand the reorientation of the agenda towards a topic more in line with the governments in power.

“I have a great advantage and that is that my predecessor established a new agenda between the two countries that works from the lessons of the past, but introduces new elements such as climate change, the issue of migration where Colombia has a lot to show and other issues that have to do with Colombians in the United States. It is a very broad relationship that we want to deepen,” said the diplomat.

García Peña also referred to the scandal this Sunday in Florida, when many Colombians who attended the Copa América final in Miami caused damage to the stadium and forced their way in without paying the tickets.

“It’s very sad because in some way it took away the merit of our team’s work to reach the final and play on equal terms with the world champion, which is what we should be highlighting. But it must be said that the vast majority of fans who went to the game behaved well, the vast majority complied with the law. Unfortunately, there were several who allegedly did not do so and who will have to pay the consequences under the laws of Florida and the United States,” said the designated ambassador.

The diplomat’s first public event will be this Friday at the Colombian residence in Washington, where there will be a ceremony to commemorate Colombia’s independence day.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington