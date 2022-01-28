Colombia He took a dangerous step back. He did not react, he did not find the goal, he could not win, and to top it off, to everyone’s anguish, he lost against Peru in Barranquilla, on date 15 of the tie. He seriously compromised his chances of going to the World Cup. Alarms on!

(You may be interested in: Yerry Mina, Colombia’s first casualty for the match against Argentina)

The team did not have the expected reaction. He couldn’t beat James or Falcao or Cuadrado or Diaz. Once again he crashed into his own problems and could not find solutions against a Peru that came for one point and took three.

The options existed, but minimal, unclear. The best of the 90 minutes was a Peruvian near-own goal and a shot by Borja that goalkeeper Gallese took out. Of rest, uros failed and desperate attempts.

The initial idea of ​​playing with Cuadrado on the side did not come to light. The formula of placing James on the right, either. The intention that Borré would go back and open spaces, less. The Tiger did not roar. Diaz did not shine.

The man who generated the most surprise was Mojica, who exploited everything he could on the left side and shot several crosses, but without scoring.

Second half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022. Photo: Photo: Miguel Bautista

The second time was already a single despair. Mina and Sánchez pushing from behind. neighborhoods too. All trying to open that closed arch that those above could not open.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: first photo and message from the clinic)

Borja, Alzate, Chará entered… and nothing, nothing happened. Because the one Borja had was taken from him by the goalkeeper at the line. He generated an apparent penalty foul, but he was ahead…

And so time went by very quickly. And Colombia could not. And when he thought that at least one point added to the table, a lethal Peruvian counterattack came. Flores finished off and Ospina, who had not had a job, who never fails, failed. He put the ball through his stick and bye.

It’s been six games without scoring a goal. Six games without a win in the tie. And this defeat is indeed painful and dangerous. The World Cup in Qatar is moving away.

SPORTS

more sports news

-Wílmar Roldán’s collection of errors: the VAR saved him

-Millionaires denounce attacks and threats

-Argentina was decimated to face Colombia in the tie