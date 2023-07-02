With three gold medals, two silver and one bronze, obtained this Saturday, July 1, the Colombian delegation remains second in the overall medal table with a total of 46 gold, 34 silver and 31 bronze medals for a total of 111 medals.

The Colombians Diana Pineda and Sebastian Morales stood out in the modality of diving in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 by winning the first two medals in the one meter springboard event.

(Egan Bernal fights like a lion against the beasts and climbs in the Tour de France) (Shakira sends a meaningful message to ‘fans’ after the song ‘Copa Vacía’: for Gerard Piqué?)

diving

Diana Pineda obtained the gold medal with 259.40 points, followed by the Mexican Carolina Mendoza with silver (243.90 points) and the Cuban Anisley García with bronze (241.65 points).

In the men’s competition, Sebastián Morales faced the Dominican Jonathan Ruvalcaba in a one-on-one that was defined in the last round. Morales took the gold medal with 379.80 points, while Ruvalcaba obtained silver with 376.55 points. The bronze went to Yolotl Martínez from Mexico with 352.10 points.

In the discipline of sailing, the national navigator Ana Sofia Bermudez shone with silver metal in the women’s Sunfish competition. With an outstanding performance, Bermúdez demonstrated her skill and ability in the water, recording a total score of 23+.

On the last day of wrestling competitions at the Central American and Caribbean Games, Colombian athletes added a silver and a bronze medal in different weight categories.

In the -86 kg category, Charles Left he took silver, although he was unable to fight in the final due to a rib injury. For his part, Uber Leather He obtained the bronze medal in the -65 kg category in the wrestling modality.

Colombian bowling alleys Clara Juliana Guerrero and María José RoDríguez closed the day with a gold medal in the women’s doubles event from Villa Cari, they faced the Mexican team in the final.

With a total score of 2,613, Guerrero and Rodríguez secured the gold medal, beating the Mexican duo of Ilana Lomeli and Aseret Zetter by just five points, who took silver with 2,608 points. The bronze went to Sandra Gongora and Graciela Sánchez from Mexico, who obtained 2607 points.

It should be noted that the national tennis players Maria Herazo and Johan Rodriguez, they won their respective matches and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Central American and Caribbean jousts.