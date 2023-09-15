Colombia mourns the death of the artist Fernando Botero at 91 years old. On this Friday morning, after learning of the death of the most universal of Colombian painters, many politicians and personalities from the world of culture have lamented the news. President Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter account: “Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues, has died. The painter of our violence and peace. Of the dove rejected a thousand times and placed on its throne a thousand times.

Santos and Álvaro Uribe also expressed their condolences: “A great man has died, he gave a good name to the country, he exalted the culture. Thank you Maestro Botero,” Uribe wrote. “We deeply regret the departure of Fernando Botero, one of the greatest artists in Colombia and the world. Always generous with his country, a great friend, and passionate peacemaker. Our most sincere condolences to his entire family,” Santos posted on his Twitter account.

The famous painter, sculptor and draftsman, famous for his fatties, died at his home in the principality of Monaco. Rodrigo Londoño, the former head of the extinct FARC guerrilla, also expressed his solidarity with the artist’s family and friends. “I regret the death of maestro Fernando Botero, an artist who transformed the aesthetic register into art and who left in his work an essential record of our national history. My condolences to his family and friends,” Londoño wrote. His message is accompanied by the famous boat painting of guerrilla Manuel Marulanda, alias Tirofijo, historic commander of the FARC.

Juan David Correa, Minister of Culture of Colombia, said on Radio Nacional that Botero had always helped build peace in Colombia: “Master Botero always believed in peace in Colombia, I hope today all Colombians think of that dove of peace.” and make one with themselves,” Correa said. And he concluded: “I always liked the beginnings of Fernando Botero, another facet that always caught my attention was his dedication to drawing, his work was very beautiful.”

Vice President Francia Márquez mourned the death of maestro Fernando Botero: “His work opened paths of dignity and recognition for Colombian art, his legacy is a source of pride for the entire country. “I express my condolences to his family and friends.”

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, has decreed seven days of mourning for Botero’s death. “In Medellín we regret with pain in our souls the death of Maestro Botero. His life, his work, his love for Medellín and Colombia will last forever. Medellín decrees 7 days of mourning and will pay tribute from Plaza Botero and other places where his legacy will remain forever.

The official account of the Museum of Antioquia, where many of Botero’s works were located, sent a message of solidarity: “Today we say goodbye to maestro Fernando Botero, our great patron, an extraordinary artist who contributed his own look to contemporary art. His name earned a place in the history of national and international art thanks to that unique way of seeing the world.” The writer Ricardo Silva Romero published an image of the emblematic dove of peace sculpture that Botero made, accompanied by a message of condolences: “Goodbye, Botero, who will never leave.”

In an interview with Caracol Radio, Lina Botero, daughter of Fernando Botero, confirmed the death of her father: “My father died this morning at 9:00 am in Monaco. He had been in very poor health for five days because he had developed pneumonia. He died at 91 years old. “He had an extraordinary life and he left at the right time.”

