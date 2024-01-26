Colombia is on alert due to high temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon. The president of the South American country, Gustavo Petro, made a declaration of natural disaster to address the environmental crisis and asked for international help. The United States, Chile, Peru and Canada responded to the call, while local relief teams try to contain the main sources of fires that have caused the devastation of key species for the Colombian ecosystem, such as the frailejones.

682 of the 1,101 Colombian municipalities are on red alert due to the risk of conflagrations. One of the most affected places are the hills surrounding the country's capital, Bogotá.

Furthermore, the situation in the moors and snow-capped mountains of Colombia is especially worrying. High temperatures and lack of precipitation due to the El Niño phenomenon have caused the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, a hydrographic reserve in northern Colombia, to burn, as well as the paramos of Berlin and Santurbán, near the border with Venezuela.

The Aerospace Force working to extinguish the fire in the Sierra Nevada © Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC)

In Berlin and Santurbán, the flames could be partially or completely controlled in the last hours. However, environmental damage is significant in these ecosystems, which are key to the collection, supply and filtration of water for human consumption.

The governor of the department of Santander, Juvenal Díaz, northeastern region of Colombia and where these two moors are located, confirmed that the relief teams managed to extinguish the main sources, but does not rule out that the flames could be reactivated.

“The fire in the moor has been controlled, there is no fire, we hope it continues like this and does not reactivate. Thanks to everyone who has helped with this task. Now we will begin the task of recovery,” the governor wrote in his X account.

49% of the paramos that exist on the planet are in Colombia. The dozens of hectares destroyed by fire in Berlin and Santurbán will be recovered in more than 50 years, according to local authorities.

Burned espeletia plants are seen after a forest fire in the Santurbán moor in Ucata, Colombia January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Jaime Moreno NO RESALES. © REUTERS – STRINGER

Natural disaster in Colombia

In the Amazon, the most biodiverse region in the world, fires have consumed more than eight thousand hectares in the El Tuparro National Natural Park.

According to the National Fire Department, The emergency in the National Park has not been able to be attended to by the municipal firefighters, because they do not have an agreement with the municipal administration.. “In that order of ideas, they cannot carry out work as they do not have funds or guarantees regarding the integrity of the firefighters (ARL-Insurance),” the organization warned.

This problem of financing and coordination between the center of the country and the regions generated criticism against the Government of Gustavo Petro, who decided to declare the situation a natural disaster.

The measure, among other things, allows exceptional resources to be allocated to address and mitigate the current environmental crisis.

The objectives of the natural disaster decree – which will last one year – are:

Repair of damages caused by forest fires: The decree contemplates the mobilization of resources to repair the damage caused by the more than 500 forest fires that have devastated the country. They aim to provide assistance and support to affected communities, considering them climate victims of this crisis.

The decree contemplates the mobilization of resources to repair the damage caused by the more than 500 forest fires that have devastated the country. They aim to provide assistance and support to affected communities, considering them climate victims of this crisis. Duration of one year: The measure adopted will last one year, during which concrete actions will be implemented to confront the impacts of forest fires and droughts.

The measure adopted will last one year, during which concrete actions will be implemented to confront the impacts of forest fires and droughts. Redistribution of budget items: President Petro emphasized that the decree does not constitute a declaration of emergency, but rather an initiative aimed at redistributing budget items. The redistribution aims to allocate financial resources efficiently to face the consequences of the climate crisis in various regions of the country.

President Petro emphasized that the decree does not constitute a declaration of emergency, but rather an initiative aimed at redistributing budget items. The redistribution aims to allocate financial resources efficiently to face the consequences of the climate crisis in various regions of the country. Support for climate victims: One of the central objectives of the decree is to provide support and reparation to climate victims. It will seek not only to address material losses, but also to offer assistance to affected communities, recognizing them as affected by extreme climate events.

One of the central objectives of the decree is to provide support and reparation to climate victims. It will seek not only to address material losses, but also to offer assistance to affected communities, recognizing them as affected by extreme climate events. National and international coordination: The president highlighted the importance of coordination at the national and international level. Colombia will seek international help to complement national resources, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient response to the climate crisis.

The president highlighted the importance of coordination at the national and international level. Colombia will seek international help to complement national resources, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient response to the climate crisis. Commitment to reconstruction: Emphasis is placed on the commitment to reconstruction, both of the affected areas and of the damaged infrastructure. This will include specific projects aimed at the restoration of ecosystems and the rehabilitation of affected communities.

International support for the climate crisis in Colombia

The United States, Chile, Peru and Canada responded to Petro's call for help.

Humanity has developed solidarity mechanisms (…) we are going to activate it (…) At this moment in our continent, the USA, Chile, Peru are the countries that have already responded, and Canada in the last moment that has enormous experience, Petro told the press in Tumaco, a city in the southwest of the country that has become the headquarters of the Executive this week.

In addition, Petro indicated that he also asked for the support of the UN and the European Union. “Today the fires are bigger than yesterday. We are heading towards an increasingly harsh stage. The prediction of this climate crisis is that we will go through the entire month of February and a good part of March. We hope that the cycle will end at the end of March,” he insisted.

These statements refer to the alerts issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), which put 883 of the country's 1,101 municipalities on fire alert.

With EFE and local media