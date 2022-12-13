Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Colombia, more medals for the booty in the Weightlifting World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in Sports
John Moreno

Jhon Moreno in the World Weightlifting Championship.

Jhon Moreno in the World Weightlifting Championship.

Three bronzes were won in the 96 kilos competition.

The Colombian delegation defends the locality in the best way in the Bogota Weightlifting World Cupafter the programming of this Monday in which three bronze medals were won.

The great figure was John Morenowho achieved third place in the division snatch with 171 kilos.

The gold went to Lesman Paredes, a Colombian who competes for Bahrain, who lifted the crowbar with 185 kilos. And the silver was held by the Kazakh Adiletuly Nurgissa, with 174 kg.

In clean and jerk, the Frenchman Imadouchene lifted 213 kilos for gold, Paredes was second with 212 and Moreno was third with 209 kilos.

The previous results showed in the total the bronze for Paredes, with 397 kilograms, the silver for Nurgissa, who was left with 383 and Moreno was bronze with 380 kilograms.

Colombia has three golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes in the medal table.

