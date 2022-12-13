Colombia, more medals for the booty in the Weightlifting World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jhon Moreno in the World Weightlifting Championship.
Jhon Moreno in the World Weightlifting Championship.
Three bronzes were won in the 96 kilos competition.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 12, 2022, 09:12 PM
The Colombian delegation defends the locality in the best way in the Bogota Weightlifting World Cupafter the programming of this Monday in which three bronze medals were won.
The great figure was John Morenowho achieved third place in the division snatch with 171 kilos.
The gold went to Lesman Paredes, a Colombian who competes for Bahrain, who lifted the crowbar with 185 kilos. And the silver was held by the Kazakh Adiletuly Nurgissa, with 174 kg.
In clean and jerk, the Frenchman Imadouchene lifted 213 kilos for gold, Paredes was second with 212 and Moreno was third with 209 kilos.
The previous results showed in the total the gold for Paredes, with 397 kilograms, the silver for Nurgissa, who was left with 383 and Moreno was bronze with 380 kilograms.
Colombia has three golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes in the medal table.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #medals #booty #Weightlifting #World #Cup
Leave a Reply