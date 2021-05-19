He was part of the delegation of the disappeared FARC-EP guerrilla group, which negotiated with the Colombian State the peace agreement signed in 2016. Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, alias ‘Jesús Santrich’, was arrested and accused of participating in drug trafficking and after a period in freedom, he fled to return to arms. Several Colombian media announced his death, as did the FARC dissidents in a statement. However, there is still no official information from the Government of Colombia or Venezuela.

Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte was known in the last 30 years as ‘Jesús Santrich’, the alias he chose in the early 1990s when he joined the ranks of the now defunct FARC-EP guerrilla. He rose to the top of the armed group and was one of the leaders who negotiated the peace agreement that was signed in 2016, during the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

In 2018 he was accused of participating in drug trafficking activities and he was imprisoned for more than a year. The Supreme Court of Justice decided to try him in freedom, took possession of one of the seats in Congress granted to those demobilized by the Agreement, but he soon fled and together with alias ‘Iván Márquez’ announced the creation of a dissent in August 2019.

This Tuesday, May 18, some Colombian media reported that ‘Jesús Santrich’ would have died in the middle of an attack by “mercenaries” in Machiques, Venezuela, near the Serranía de Perijá, on the Colombian side, an area known by ‘Santrich’ in all his years as a fighter. However, there are several hypotheses, other media consider that the death could have occurred in the context of the dispute over drug trafficking routes in the Venezuelan state of Apure, further south of the border.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano did not confirm the information. However, on the part of the FARC dissidents a statement was issued stating that ‘Jesús Santrich’ died after an operation by the Colombian Army in the Serranía de Perijá, on the border with Venezuela.

Intelligence information indicates that alias “Santrich” and other criminals were killed in alleged clashes that occurred yesterday in Venezuela. Information in verification. If this fact is confirmed, it is verified that drug criminals take refuge in Venezuela. – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) May 18, 2021



The return of ‘Jesús Santrich’ to arms and a possible DEA “trap”

In April 2018, at the end of the Juan Manuel Santos government, the country’s Attorney General, Néstor Humberto Martínez, ordered the arrest of the signatory of the agreement on the instructions of Interpol. Martínez announced a series of tests that supposedly indicated that ‘Santrich’ had negotiated the traffic of 10 tons of cocaine six months after the agreement was signed. In these circumstances, ‘Jesús Santrich’ lost the benefits granted by the peace agreement and had to be tried by ordinary justice.

But the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (created by the agreement to try crimes in the context of the Colombian conflict) dismissed the evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office and ordered the release of ‘Santrich’. Prosecutor Martínez resigned alleging that the guarantees had been broken. The signer was released for less than a minute on May 15, 2019 and returned to prison after presenting “new evidence” of his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. However, by that date, and despite not having taken office, Hernández Solarte was already a Representative to the House and because he had that condition, he had to be tried by the Supreme Court of Justice.

‘Jesús Santrich’ took office in Congress, abandoned his security scheme at the end of June 2019 and two months later, together with alias ‘Iván Márquez’, announced in a video the formation of the FARC dissidence “Segunda Marquetalia” .

In November 2020, the newspaper ‘El Espectador ‘published an investigation stating that the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Néstor Humberto Martínez and the United States Drug Control Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English) worked together to point out ‘Jesús Santrich’ for participating in drug trafficking activities. In an editorial, the newspaper noted that the documents and more than 24,000 audios Those who had access proved “that the DEA was carrying out an entrapment operation against the guerrilla negotiators.”

In a later interview, opposition politician Gustavo Petro said that ‘Santrich’ and ‘Márquez’ were “stupid” for having abandoned the peace and that they had fallen into Martinez’s trap.

An image capture taken from YouTube and released on September 4, 2019 shows former commanders of the FARC guerrilla rebel group in Colombia, Iván Márquez (C) and the fugitive rebel colleague, Jesús Santrich (wearing sunglasses), in a An undisclosed location announcing the return to arms and the creation of a clandestine political organization called “Segunda Marquetalia.” – AFP

The conflict between armed actors on the border with Venezuela: the context in which the media confirmed the death of ‘Santrich’

In a rreport published by the Crisis Group organization, journalist Bram Ebus says that On March 21, 2021, the Venezuelan Army launched the first large-scale attack against the FARC dissidents in the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia. In the report published on April 28, Ebus says that “there is no shortage of clashes between Colombian guerrillas and Venezuelan forces,” that as a result of these clashes in Apure, at least 15 guerrillas and four Venezuelan soldiers died in September 2020 and that the escalation of the conflict since March has displaced at least 6,000 people.

In conversation with France 24, Ebus explains that “the disputes that are taking place on the Venezuelan side respond to a distribution of illicit income and not due to the breakdown of a political alliance.” The crossing of the Orinoco and Meta rivers, which in turn mark the border between Venezuela and Colombia, is a source of trafficking in gold, illegal drugs and weapons, explains the Crisis Group consultant, adding that the presence of ELN guerrillas , the FARC dissidents, in addition to paramilitary groups, has caused a power struggle that gets out of the control of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

The analyst says that he does not consider it likely that these clashes will escalate on the Colombian side, nor has he seen signs that the differences between Caracas and Bogotá will escalate to the warlike plane. “Neither government can afford a bilateral conflict due to the humanitarian and economic consequences it would bring, but the mere tension between the two is politically profitable for them.”

The FARC dissidents issued a statement in which they blamed the death of ‘Santrich’ on the Colombian Army

The armed group issued a statement in which it is assured that the death of the guerrilla was not on the Venezuelan border of Apure, but in the Serranía de Perijá, a territory also bordering but located further north, near the conflictive region of Colombian Catatumbo .

Apparently, and according to the dissidents, the operation was carried out by Colombian Army troops on the border with Venezuela. However, neither the Colombian nor the Venezuelan government confirmed the facts.

“We inform Colombia and the world, with pain in our hearts, the sad news of the death of Commander Jesús Santrich, a member of the leadership of the Farc-EP, Segunda Marquetalia, in an ambush executed by commandos of the Colombian Army on 17 May, “the group said in a statement that was published on a website and whose authenticity could not be confirmed.

Throughout the day, different versions of the events about the supposed death of ‘Santrich’ have circulated.

