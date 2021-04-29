The day of protests called in Colombia against the tax reform of the Government of Iván Duque overflowed the attendance forecasts and ended with some altercations, especially in Cali and Bogotá. At the end of the day, the protests resulted in two deaths, 26 arrested and 44 police officers injured, according to authorities. Some union organizations called for the protest to continue on Thursday.

Violence, non-compliance with the Peace Agreement, management of the coronavirus crisis and hunger. There were various reasons that led to the call for protests in several cities of the country during the day of April 28, but it was undoubtedly the rejection of the new tax reform proposed by the Government of Iván Duque that ended up turning a massive mostly peaceful national strike day.

However, the day ended with 26 detainees – 19 of them in the capital, Bogotá – and 44 police officers injured. Noteworthy, however, are the death of a young university student in the city of Neiva, in the south of the country, and another person who died in Cali, where serious altercations were recorded – including looting and the demolition of the statue of the Spanish conqueror and founder of the city, Sebastián de Belalcázar, by the Misak Indians.

In Cali the authorities advanced the curfew at three in the afternoon before the advance of the riots. The mayor of the city, the third most important in the country, Jorge Iván Ospina, lamented that “while large majorities came out to mobilize under their right to protest, other people in a premeditated, irresponsible and criminal way (…) acted to vandalize beloved Cali. “

Overflow of forecasts and altercations also in Bogotá

In Bogotá, the country’s capital, the day began early with roadblocks and small altercations in the towns of Suba and Fontibón, to the west of the city. Around 10:00 am, the most massive of the gatherings was convened in the central National Park, which peacefully and festively united the main union and social groups in the country.

Protesters confront the Colombian Police during a protest in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá (Colombia). Unions and social organizations took to the streets of Bogotá and other cities in Colombia to express their rejection of the tax reform bill presented to Congress by the Government, which increases the tax burden mainly on the middle class. © Carlos Ortega / EFE

Thousands of people marched in the direction of the Plaza de Bolívar, where the Congress and the Palace of Justice are located. There, around 12:00 pm, the first incidents between the police and some protesters were recorded. The reaction of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) was to close the entrances to the plaza and corner those who were still inside.

The launching of tear gas by the police and the heavy rain that made an appearance caused chaos in a square that was mostly occupied by groups protesting peacefully.

After noon, the riots escalated by the most rowdy elements, although there were numerous voices of young people calling for the protests to take place peacefully. The slogans “no more war” and “no more violence” resounded then in a now practically empty Plaza Bolívar.

“No to tax reform!”

“We are mobilizing against the tax reform that is being discussed in Congress and demanding basic income for the communities and for the people of the neighborhoods that have suffered the consequences of the pandemic the most,” Maribel Salamanca told EFE, of the social organizations of Ciudad Bolívar, one of the most humble neighborhoods of Bogotá.

The slogans “no to tax reform” and in favor of a basic income stamped on flags, T-shirts and numerous banners were the most seen during the day of protests, endowing the marches with the tricolor of the Colombian flag.

The government of the right-wing Iván Duque raised the need for this reform due to the hole that the pandemic has left in the state coffers. With it, he hopes to raise 25 trillion pesos (about $ 6,850 million), but citizens – especially the lower and middle classes – consider that the weight of these new state revenues will fall on their shoulders.







The reform raises, among other measures, the increase in taxes on basic products of the family basket or the obligation from 2023 to declare income tax for those who earn more than 1.7 million pesos (about $ 470) . So far this obligation is only given to salaries above 3.9 million pesos (about $ 1,050).

“The tax reform is basically going to increase the costs of the family basket for us when we don’t even have a job and we don’t even have money to eat. I live from day to day, almost that they are going to kick me out of the house because I have not had the means to pay the rent ”, Alexandra Torres, mother of a Bogota family, told France 24.

New day of unemployment during Thursday amid records of deaths

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s session was also marked by a new record of daily deaths from coronavirus in Colombia, with a total of 490 deaths in 24 hours. In total, the number of fatalities left by the pandemic in the country is 72,725 and there are three days that death records are set for the last five.

Faced with this new peak of the pandemic in the country, the majority of the political spectrum had called not to march during the days that preceded the strike. The Colombian Medical College also advised against “any type of crowding.”

Even a magistrate of the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca (the region that surrounds the capital Bogotá), issued an order prohibiting the marches of April 28 and May 1, something that heated up the atmosphere prior to the mobilization. Despite all this, and after the massive call on Wednesday, some associations have asked to leave again this Thursday.

“We call for a massive, peaceful and with biosecurity measures to continue this day of strike,” urged the National Committee on Unemployment in a statement. They also encouraged people to march on May 1 in those cities that do not have strict confinement during the day.

Finally, they made a call to convene a new massive day of protests for next May 19 in case the Duque government has not withdrawn the tax proposal for the date.

On Wednesday, it was possible to hear on numerous occasions from the protesters that “the Government is a virus worse than the coronavirus.” The fear of hunger and poverty in Colombia is beginning to be greater than the fear of Covid-19.

With EFE and local media