Keep going the tension in Colombia. President Iván Duque confirmed this Saturday, after the fourth day of protests in the main cities of the country, that the Army will continue in urban centers where the public order situation is affected.

In a message after the tense day of demonstrations for Workers’ Day, Duque explained that “military assistance will continue until the events of serious disturbance of public order cease.” And he added: “The military forces are supporting the work of the National Police. “

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he emphasized that “the figure of military assistance will continue in force in urban centers where there is a high risk to the safety of citizens and where it is necessary to use all the capacity of the State to protect the population “, published the morning The viewer.

The presidential message appeared after a Saturday morning with violence in several cities, which left one dead by firearm in Cali.

The protesters clashed with the police on the streets of Cali and Bogotá. Photo: DPA

Thousands of Colombians protested for the fourth consecutive day against a measure that, according to denounce, punishes the middle class in the middle of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president stressed that there is no space and the “hate speech“while in the message he issued a harsh warning:”I will not tolerate those who, through violence, vandalism and terrorism, seek to intimidate society and they believe that under this mechanism they will bend the institutions. ”

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, justified the military presence in the streets by the overflows of the protesters. Photo: EFE / Presidency of Colombia

After the harsh message, he indicated that he will take the necessary measures to guarantee supply, mobility and security throughout the national territory.

To justify the decision, the Colombian president emphasized that his “obligation as President is to guarantee the right to peaceful protest, but above all to guarantee the safety of our fellow citizens.” And he specified that the militarization in the streets will last until “the acts of serious disturbance of public order cease.”

A high tension Saturday

To the rhythm of hype and cacerolazos, unions, students, indigenous people, opposition and other civil society organizations marched this Saturday in numerous towns, commemorating International Workers’ Day.

Members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) confront protesters in the neighborhood where the Colombian president resides. Photo EFE

In Bogotá and Cali there were heavy clashes between protesters and security forces. The same scene was experienced in various parts of the Colombian geography, but with less intensity.

Meanwhile, a total of 97 organizations signed a document in which it is denounced before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Human Rights violations committed by the forces security in the framework of the protests against the tax reform.

In the framework of the demonstrations, the IACHR was asked to demand from the Colombian Government “measures to protect life, personal integrity, freedom, due process, freedom of expression, freedom of association, right to assembly, right to participation. and other fundamental rights “.

Among the facts indicated in the published document, the stigmatization of the protest by state agents, the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by the Police, the abuse of police figures, illegal raids, arbitrary prosecutions and the intervention of the Army stand out. in the protest stages.

With information from agencies

AFG