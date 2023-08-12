The Colombian National Team culminated this Saturday a dream participation in the Women’s World Cup. The 23 female warriors of the national team put up an intense battle against England, the European champions, and ended up losing 1-2 in the middle of another admirable presentation. This time, in the quarterfinals.

The players planted themselves as always: without fear of anything. And although the pain of defeat is inescapable, the super powerful are proud of having achieved the best presentation of Colombia in a women’s World Cup and the fans do not stop thanking them for their feat. The reason is obvious: they made the illusion come true.

This is how Colombia closed its historic women’s World Cup

Action by Lauren Hemp, from England, in the goal of the Colombian Catalina Pérez,

The game for Colombia began with a sensitive loss. The winger Carolina Arias withdrew injured, after a blow to the left knee, around minute 9. Her absence was replaced by the young Ana María Guzmán, who entered to play the physical game that the English raised one on one.

Later, in the middle of a highly contested game, Leicy Santos found the key to the goal. The Cordovan player invented a little balloon, at minute 44 of the game, to ‘bath’ the English goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

when they were missing just 10 seconds For the end of the addition time of the first half, a confession arrived in the Colombian area that ended in the partial draw of England.

Unfortunately, the talented goalkeeper Catalina Pérez, who had never failed at the World Cup, lost the ball. The English attacker Lauren Hemp took advantage and scored the tie.

Already in the second half, after a frantic start by the English, Alessia Russo, England’s number 23, scored the last goal of the game.

The country motivates its warriors

