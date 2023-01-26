The Colombian National Team stood up to Brazil, showed that they could beat them, but ended up drawing at one goal due to their imprecision in attack.

With this result, those led by Héctor Cárdenas left their qualification to the next round of the South American U-20 in the hands of an all-or-nothing match against Argentina, this Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

a clear purpose

Colombia jumped onto the Pascual Guerrero field this Wednesday with a clear purpose: to beat Brazil. From the first minute, those led by Héctor Cárdenas showed the desire to harm the main regional power.

In the first half, Colombia came to corner the Brazilians. For the first time in the tournament, the team managed to flow with intensity. And he did it against the squad that had shown the greatest weight in group A.

At minute 31, Gustavo Puerta, the captain, the figurehead of the team, began a series of passes that ended with a 25-meter shot that made the fans dream.

Then, around 40′, Ricardo Caraballo had a supremely clear chance, but he ended up squandering it. That failure, Brazil, whose shirt has its own air, did not forgive him.

Just four minutes later, after a free kick from the right, the midfielder Andrey Santos decreed, with a header, the tie to one goal in the midst of a Colombian defensive neglect. And that’s how the first half ended.

err by imprecision

Statistics Colombia vs. Brazil Sub-20.

For the second half, Brazil came out with another boost. Ramón Menezes’ team remembered the script and went out to fight for Colombia’s dominance. Despite the fact that Cárdenas’ men did not skimp on their intentions, it was more difficult to make the same difference as in the first half. And in the midst of that more even picture, Colombia once again sinned for imprecision.

Now, on the last date of the group, against Argentina, the match between a team that found its best version and another that finally found victory. In the middle of both pushes, a single good: the classification.

