The Brazilian team, which had won the title early since Tuesday, celebrated its conquest this Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Colombia in the last day of the South American Women’s Volleyball Championship played in Recife.

The host sextet, who did not lose a single set during the tournament, prevailed with partials of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-19 to get the twenty-third South American title, the fifteenth in a row.

Argentina, which had defeated Colombia (3-0) on Tuesday and in the process facilitated the anticipated title for Brazil, which defeated Peru by the same score, finished in second position with nine points, three behind the champions.

The table was completed by Colombia (six points), Chile (2) and Peru (1).

The Chileans won this Wednesday in the last day by 3-2 to Peru.

The five teams played the tournament in the format of all against all in a single round.

After their elimination in the quarterfinals of the World League, coach Zé Roberto faced the South American as a decisive tournament in preparation for the Pre-Olympic that will be held in Japan between September 16 and 24.

With two places at stake for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Japan Pre-Olympic will bring together the host team and those of Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Peru, Turkey, Belgium and Bulgaria.

Colombia, for its part, will compete in Poland and face the locals, Italy, the US (current champion), Germany, Thailand, South Korea and Slovenia.

The men’s tournament will also be held in Recife with the same teams between August 26 and 30 and under the same format.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news