There are no undefeated world champions, no trophies to those who don’t lose in the first round, no prizes for intermediate victories. So the first loss in three games should not be the end of the world for the Colombian Women’s National Team.

Colombia lost to Morocco 1-0 in Perth and it is their first loss in a 2023 Women’s World Cup that had been flawless. It’s not that it’s right, but if he was going to lose a game, it was this, when there were six points saved, when the goal difference also helped, when the result of this game mattered to someone other than the national team.

It was a difficult night and not only because of the result. There was work in the national goal at 8 and 13 and Pérez always responded. There were problems in the right sector with Tagnaout’s projections and there was fatigue, it cannot be explained otherwise that Daniela Montoya lost almost all the duels in the first stage.

Colombia would take time to warm up -normal, in the intense cold of winter in Perth- and until 10 minutes would go to the rival goal, in a great recovery by Jorelyn, rebound to Linda and pass to Mayra who finished off powerfully but from the outside of the stick One more would have Linda Caicedo in a great projection in which she misjudged the cross that asked for a shot, and the best, her cross to the head of Leicy Santos, which was more heart than precision and sent her wide.

Once again, his own mistake would ruin the effort: a clear foul by Arias against Jraïdi, a penalty that Cata Pérez saved but the yellow midfielders arrived late and badly on the rebound and Lahmari, out of pure mistrust, took the opportunity to put the Moroccans ahead 1- 0, a victory that, at that point, had them in the round of 16, but still behind Colombia.

Change of attitude in the second half

The break brought a revelation: yes, the roster had to be refreshed, yes, there was fatigue, yes, the pressure from the yellows weighed heavily… yes, it was the day to take a risk. And even so there were no changes and that is why Manuela Vanegas earned the yellow card that took her out of the round of 16.

​

A spark from Linda was going to be needed for the clearest option for Colombia, a cross from the number 18 that Montoya first and Bedoya later could not achieve. And finally a change, Ospina for Montoya, necessary, yes, but another player with a yellow card on the field? Anyway.​

The good thing is that exhaustion stayed in the dressing room and Mayra narrowly equalized, at 62, with a powerful shot hitting the post. Best of all, Colombia continued to generate, even with Linda complaining of pain in her leg after one of their classic devilish piques, that Mayra had the equalizer and shot it high, that Catalina Usme gave a beautiful assist to Linda who left kissing the crossbar, that at the end there was one more option. There was no lack of play and that is the initial fee for the next round of 16.

​

The goal, in the end, was met. Colombia is first in group H and will meet Jamaica in the round of 16. This was the game to lose: there are four left for the final.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Perth (Australia)

