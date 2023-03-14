Colombia lost in the Copa América Beach Soccer against a country without a beach! Video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa AmÃ©rica Beach Soccer.
Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa América of Beach Soccer.
The National Team suffered a surprise defeat that complicates their chances of qualifying.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia had won its first two matches in the Copa América of Beach Soccer, that is played in Rosario (Argentina). However, this Monday they suffered a surprising defeat that entangled their chances of advancing.
The team led by Santiago Alzate had just defeated Paraguay 5-4 and Chile 3-2, thus placing them in first place in group B of the tournament. However, they lost 3-2 against Bolivia, a country that, curiously, has no beaches or sea…
This was the defeat of Colombia
Esleider Ávila and Wilfer Toro scored the goals for Colombia. Darlon Zarate, Berthy Alpiri and Jhon Hurtado made the goals for the Bolivians.
Bolivia, which had only won two games in the entire history of the tournament, thus achieved its second victory in Rosario: it had already beaten Venezuela 4-2.
Colombia and Bolivia are the leaders of the zone, with six points each. Chile and Paraguay have three and Venezuela is last, without units. The top two advance to the next phase.
Colombia will have a rest day this Wednesday, on the fourth date of the group, and the classification will be played in the last scheduled match, against Venezuela, on Friday.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #lost #Copa #América #Beach #Soccer #country #beach #Video
Leave a Reply