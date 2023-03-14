Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Colombia lost in the Copa América Beach Soccer against a country without a beach! Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
Colombia lost in the Copa América Beach Soccer against a country without a beach! Video


Colombia vs. bolivian

Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa AmÃ©rica Beach Soccer.

Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa América of Beach Soccer.

The National Team suffered a surprise defeat that complicates their chances of qualifying.

Colombia had won its first two matches in the Copa América of Beach Soccer, that is played in Rosario (Argentina). However, this Monday they suffered a surprising defeat that entangled their chances of advancing.

The team led by Santiago Alzate had just defeated Paraguay 5-4 and Chile 3-2, thus placing them in first place in group B of the tournament. However, they lost 3-2 against Bolivia, a country that, curiously, has no beaches or sea…

This was the defeat of Colombia

Esleider Ávila and Wilfer Toro scored the goals for Colombia. Darlon Zarate, Berthy Alpiri and Jhon Hurtado made the goals for the Bolivians.

Bolivia, which had only won two games in the entire history of the tournament, thus achieved its second victory in Rosario: it had already beaten Venezuela 4-2.

Colombia and Bolivia are the leaders of the zone, with six points each. Chile and Paraguay have three and Venezuela is last, without units. The top two advance to the next phase.

Colombia lost to Bolivia in the Copa América of Beach Soccer.

Colombia will have a rest day this Wednesday, on the fourth date of the group, and the classification will be played in the last scheduled match, against Venezuela, on Friday.

SPORTS

