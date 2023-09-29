The Colombian Women’s Futsal Team went undefeated in the Copa América that is played in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Those led by Roberto Bruno fell by a landslide against the locals, 4-1.

Colombia had a perfect campaign before this match: in its first appearance, on Monday, it beat Peru 8-0. On Tuesday they defeated Uruguay 2-0 and on Wednesday they beat Chile 2-1.

That good campaign had allowed him to advance to the semifinals of the eighth edition of the tournament. Now, the team will face Brazil in the semifinals, which finished first in group B.

In the other semifinal, Argentina, leader of zone A with 12 points, and Venezuela, which finished second in zone B, will face each other.

Colombia seeks its second continental title

Colombia seeks to recover the title it already won in 2015, in a team that had players who also stood out in 11-a-side soccer, such as Catalina Usme and Lady Andrade.

Colombia women’s futsal team in 2015 See also Naples vs Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

She was already runner-up three times, in 2007, 2009 and 2017, and in the most recent edition before the current one, in 2019, she finished in third place.

Brazil, for its part, is the current champion and the great dominator of the discipline in the south of the continent: it has won six of the seven previous editions. In 2015, the year Colombia won, he did not participate.

Colombia will rest this Friday and on Saturday they will play the semifinal against Brazil, at a time that has not yet been confirmed by Conmebol.

SPORTS

More Sports news