Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Colombia lost and depends on a miracle in the World Baseball Classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia lost and depends on a miracle in the World Baseball Classic


close

Colombia vs. Canada

Colombia lost to Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Photo:

Chris Coduto. Getty Images/AFP

Colombia lost to Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

They must beat the United States and expect a combination of results to qualify.

Colombia lost this Tuesday 5-0 against Canada and left its future in the World Baseball Classic very compromised. The match was played at Chase Field in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).

The defeat forces the ninth Colombian team to win against the United States in their last match in group C, this Wednesday, starting at 9 pm, and wait for a combination of results to see if it is enough to qualify.

Colombia did not have a good game on offense

Colombia did not have a good offensive performance. He barely had five hits and only once did a runner, Giovanny Urshela, reach scoring position.

Canada, on the other hand, was leading the game patiently and making a difference. In the fourth inning came the first run, thanks to a single by Bo Naylor to center field.

Owen Caissie’s line drive in the eighth inning prompted Canada’s second run and kept Colombia on edge, but Otto López’s three-run home run sealed the game in favor of the Canadians.

Colombia needs a defeat by Mexico against Great Britain in the main match of the day this Tuesday to reach Wednesday alive. That day the Mexicans will also play against Canada, at 2 pm

News in development.

SPORTS

