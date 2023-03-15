Colombia lost and depends on a miracle in the World Baseball Classic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia lost to Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
Chris Coduto. Getty Images/AFP
Colombia lost to Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
They must beat the United States and expect a combination of results to qualify.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia lost this Tuesday 5-0 against Canada and left its future in the World Baseball Classic very compromised. The match was played at Chase Field in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).
The defeat forces the ninth Colombian team to win against the United States in their last match in group C, this Wednesday, starting at 9 pm, and wait for a combination of results to see if it is enough to qualify.
Colombia did not have a good game on offense
Colombia did not have a good offensive performance. He barely had five hits and only once did a runner, Giovanny Urshela, reach scoring position.
Canada, on the other hand, was leading the game patiently and making a difference. In the fourth inning came the first run, thanks to a single by Bo Naylor to center field.
Owen Caissie’s line drive in the eighth inning prompted Canada’s second run and kept Colombia on edge, but Otto López’s three-run home run sealed the game in favor of the Canadians.
Colombia needs a defeat by Mexico against Great Britain in the main match of the day this Tuesday to reach Wednesday alive. That day the Mexicans will also play against Canada, at 2 pm
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #lost #depends #miracle #World #Baseball #Classic
Leave a Reply