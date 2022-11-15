Those led by Guillermo Moreno concluded the qualifying window with losses against Puerto Rico Y USAthe latter by 88-81, which prevented them from obtaining a place in the Basketball World Cup.

The selected one had a tough start in Washington due to the offensive power of the North Americans who started the game with a high offensive intensity proposed by Langston Galloway.

The tricolor quintet counteracted throughout the commitment with the zone defense set up by Guillermo Moreno and with the offensive agility offered by Romario Roque being the central axis of the Colombian attack.

low effectiveness

After the first half of the commitment, the Colombian team went to rest winning the battle for rebounds, but with a low field goal effectiveness compared to the rival.

Towards the second half, Colombia would try to reduce the gap on the scoreboard, managing to put the game to 3 possessions, but time would not be enough to achieve the feat on American soil.

The figure of the match was the Colombian Michael Jackson, with great offensive production and a double-double of 25 PTS, 10 REB and 3 AST. Likewise, the Barranquilla shipowner Romario Roque He was essential in the planning and development of the game, achieving 24 PTS, 4 REB and 7 AST.

“I think we played a very good game for ourselves, we played with great effort, with great desire and determination to play the best game we could do. We followed the game plan, there was nothing we could do against his 3-point ability, but we dominated offensive and defensive rebounding,” Moreno said.

Regarding the future of the national team, the coach added: “We are happy because we played the way we wanted to play and we deserve better things in the future.”

With this result the competition ends in 2022 for the Colombian team. The next games of the national team will be at home next year against Puerto Rico and Mexico.

