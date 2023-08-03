The unexpected defeat of the Colombia team against Morocco (1-0) in the Women’s World Cup it passes like a bitter remedy: with the fresh sip of the water of the classification, almost anticipated, as the first group to the round of 16.

Losing like this, then, does not give for dramas. Yes, for reflections. The first: there was a huge feeling that Colombia is a team that feels much more comfortable playing defensively, waiting, closed, organized, giving up the ground and the ball to the opponent to then counterattack them quickly and long with power. of Mayra Ramirez or the speed of Linda Caicedo.

So he managed to beat Germany 2-1, in the most important victory in the history of national women’s football, with barely 32 percent possession of the ball, with 291 fewer passes than the rival and committing 17 fouls (11 more than Germany). This is how he also opened the 2-0 victory against South Korea, and with the advantage he fitted the game to his shoe size.

Against Morocco, the National Team was stuck with the initiative, carrying the weight of 61 percent of the possession of the ball.

He tried without clarity, generation, or efficiency. The experiment of putting Linda Caicedo on the right in the first half was unsuccessful. Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos they got into the traffic jam in the center and did not unbottle the game to Mayra Ramirez, eager to score his goal.

And as happens in soccer, by going higher up, there are advantages down below, to the point that the goalkeeper catalina perez she was the best of the team for her saves, including the penalty that she saved and that in the third play was the goal of the Moroccan triumph, at 45+4 minutes.

With the burden of going down on the scoreboard and looking for an equalizer, Morocco gave Colombia a taste of their own medicine: they closed in to counterattack. With Linda’s return to her natural habitat on the left and with Mayra as the right winger, Colombia won opening the field. But the team was unclear and the few goal options that it generated –basically two from Mayra–, failed.

Photo: Richard Wainwright. efe

The defeat also makes it clear that the coach nelson abbey prioritized, as it should be, the game against Morocco and lined up his team to recontract at the risk of losing one of the cautioned, as happened with Manuela Vanegas that he will not be able to play against Jamaica.

After the war they are all generals, but the decision to put the whole ‘Team A’ was the right one. Here we know very well what happened to the Pre-Olympic of Javier Alvarez in 2000, in londrina, when being able to lose 7-0 against Brazil, he made six changes to take care of those who had yellow cards… and lost 9-0! Colombia was eliminated and it cost DT his position as coach of the Senior National Team.

Finally, although losing is never and will never be good, because in the midst of qualifying as first in the group, defeat helps the National Team keep its feet on the ground and knows that just as it wins, they also win. A cold water bath, wake up…

Now comes the surprise Jamaica, athletic, strong and fast, and who plays waiting and counterattacking, just like Colombia likes, who yesterday when she had to carry the weight of the initiative was uncomfortable and lost.

Gabriel Meluk

Sports editor of EL TIEMPO

@MelukleAccount