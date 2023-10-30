





01:54 Citizens participate in elections to elect governors, regional legislators and mayors. At a polling station in Bogotá, Colombia, on October 29, 2023. © Reuters/Vannessa Jimenez

On October 29, local elections in Colombia were held and several names from traditional politics resonated among the winners, while President Gustavo Petro’s party only obtained two of the country’s 32 governorships. Federico Gutiérrez, in Medellin; Alejandro Char, in Barranquilla and Carlos Fernando Galán, in Bogotá, all opposed to the current Government, stand out among the list of elected mayors.