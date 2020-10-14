Three people were killed in the fall of a light aircraft in central Colombia, the local Civil Aviation Authority reported on Twitter.

It is noted that the number of victims may increase. It is known that there was a child on board the aircraft. He survived and was taken to a medical facility.

The board crashed in the municipality of Ubate, department of Cundinamarca. According to the department, the aircraft crew reported an emergency during the flight. Specialists went to the place of the emergency, the cause of the incident is being established.

