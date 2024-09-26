Colombia is facing an epidemic of deaths in road accidents and, increasingly, the authorities are putting the spotlight on one of the most vulnerable groups: motorcyclists. Between 2009 and 2023, the number of motorcycle users who died on the streets increased by 144%, according to figures from the National Road Safety Observatory. But little is said about the number of children and adolescents who also die on board these vehicles. In the last 15 years, 7,368 minors have died in road accidents and almost half of them (3,153) were driving a motorcycle or were passengers.

What is behind these and other numbers, compiled by the Ciudad Humana Foundation in its study Minors and motorcycles: invisible victimsis a real tragedy for children and adolescents in the country. Ricardo Montezuma, director of the non-profit organization that has been studying urban and mobility issues since 2001, says that in Colombia not enough attention has been paid to this phenomenon. “The most alarming thing is the total insensitivity of society and decision makers who have not addressed the problem. The lobby The motorcycle industry has done its best to not talk about the negative effects of this vehicle, but rather about its economic and social benefits,” says Montezuma.

That 7,368 minors died in road accidents between 2009 and 2023 is as if 33 planes with minors under 18 years of age had crashed in that period. In 2023, the most recent and most critical year with 536 minors dead, road accidents were the second cause of violent death in minors, according to data from Legal Medicinethe institution that runs the forensic science system. Although the general figures are worrying, for experts it is even more delicate that this increase in deaths is driven by motorcycles, while deaths in other types of mobility are reduced. “If there were no deceased child motorcyclists, there would be a downward trend in deaths of minors in transportation of 26% since 2018. The curve of motorcycle deaths is going so high that it pulls the numbers up. Everything that has been done well to solve the fatalities of children in accidents is being lost when motorcycles are involved,” says Hernán Ortiz, data coordinator in Colombia for the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety. That is without counting the injured or wounded minors, or the costs that society implies when its young people die on streets and roads: the pressure on the health system, the judicial costs, the loss of productivity and the difficulties their families face.

The more one digs into the figures related to motorcycles, the worse the picture becomes. Contrary to what one might believe, the majority of fatalities are not the youngest children who ride as pillion passengers, sometimes in overcrowded conditions. “We thought the problem was with children under 10 who rode as passengers. But 87% of the deceased have been children and adolescents between 11 and 17 years old,” Montezuma warns. Researchers were also concerned that 56% of the minors who died between 2009 and 2023 on a motorcycle (or 1,775 people) were drivers. Of those, 479 were between 9 and 15 years old, an age at which one cannot yet obtain a driver’s license.

Most children do not die on trips to or from school. Data show that weekends are the deadliest days. “Between Saturday and Sunday, 43.7% of the victims are concentrated. The time when most people die is at night, specifically between six in the evening and 2:59 in the morning,” the study adds. “That is where the cold shower comes in,” says Montezuma, “most likely, although it needs to be verified, these deaths are associated with nighttime activities: races or spikes, one wheel [levantar la moto sobre la llanta trasera] and other risky practices.” The study, which included interviews and working groups with residents of 12 municipalities, even found that “some minors begin learning to drive motorcycles before the age of 10.”

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

Although there are departments where the situation is critical – Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Huila, Santander or Cauca – the reality is that this is a problem spread throughout the territory, so it is not easy to intervene. Montezuma warns that the use of motorcycles by minors varies depending on whether it is a rural or urban area, the size of the municipality and even the characteristics of each territory. Therefore, the study recommends that, if measures are taken, they should reflect “the specific regional contexts.” “The problem,” the expert emphasizes, “is that we are making laws from and for Bogotá, where there is a higher purchasing power and more possibility of carrying out control. Therefore, part of our task is to show the heterogeneity of the problem.”

The year 2024, on the surface, is on a better track than 2023, but it is a figure that must be taken with a grain of salt. Between January and August 2023, 354 minors died. Of these, 206 were on a motorcycle, according to figures from the National Road Safety Agency, the state authority that controls this issue. In the same period this year, 285 minors died, of which 178 were “motorcyclists.” Although the figures indicate a 19% reduction in fatalities, they also show a higher percentage of children and young people killed on motorcycles, from 58% in 2023 to 62%. In other words, fewer people may die, but the lethality of motorcycles compared to other forms of transport continues to climb. The Bloomberg Initiative for Road Safety sees any reduction as a positive thing, but warns that it is prudent to wait for the final figures of the year and see if the trend continues.

For the Ciudad Humana Foundation, the most urgent thing today is to fill the legal loopholes that leave minors unprotected. For example, they consider that the issuance of motorcycle driving licenses, especially before the age of 18, should have a special process “where special emphasis is placed on the learning processes and procedures.” In the case of those who are driving before the age, Montezuma suggests that it is necessary to “make a coalition between the child and adolescent protection systems,” which includes institutions such as the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) and the Police of Childhood and Adolescence, and, above all, “hold parents or caregivers responsible for facilitating the early start of children.” Likewise, it recommends that the State establish detailed and technical standards that indicate how to take a minor as a passenger on a motorcycle, since the National Traffic Code does not specify from what age a child can be taken on a motorcycle or what safety elements they should use beyond the helmet.

The Bloomberg Initiative adds that it is key that all measures taken include a special focus on small municipalities and rural areas, where half of the deaths occur. In addition, it highlights the importance of Colombia investing in infrastructure and safe vehicles. “The responsibility of a State is to ensure the lives of children in public spaces. An indicator that urban spaces, roads and paths are in good condition is that no children die there,” adds the organization’s data coordinator.

For now, a bill submitted by several congressmen from the centrist parties is trying to bring some order. Proposes to create a gradual licensing system for new driverswhich consists of applying temporary restrictions that are gradually removed as time passes after the initial permit. This would allow “the driver to strengthen his or her knowledge and increase his or her experience without risking his or her integrity or that of other road users,” according to the text of the project that this week passed its first debate in the Sixth Commission of the House of Representatives. It is a system that has been applied in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Germany and the United States. In the case of motorcycle licenses, the project creates a two-year learning license, with which one could not transport passengers, drive on intra-urban roads, exceed 50 kilometers per hour, do so at night (between eight at night and five in the morning), or use high-cylinder motorcycles. These limitations cease at the end of the term, when the driver would obtain a full license.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.