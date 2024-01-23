Spain celebrates from this Tuesday, January 23, and until next Sunday, January 28, the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2024.

(Also read: Spain: two Colombians led a network that sold false asylum and residence cards).

Within the framework of the event, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism managed to have Colombia present in the Madrid metro, now the metro station called “Colombia” will have the motto “the Country of Beauty” temporarily implemented in its name.

During the time that the Fair is active, the four entrances to the station from Príncipe de Vergara Street will be decorated with the colors of the Colombian flag.

Inside, a photocall was also installed with an image of the renowned Tayrona National Natural Park, allowing travelers to capture the experience with the hashtag #elpaísdelabelleza.

The official inauguration was scheduled for this Tuesday, January 23, at 5 p.m. (11:00 AM in Colombia) and was attended by prominent personalities, including the Colombian Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, the president of ProColombia, Carmen Caballero, and also the Ambassador of Colombia, Eduardo Ávila Navarrete.

(Keep reading: These are the job offers in Spain for foreigners in 2024).

The event ended with a cultural exhibition by the Nativos de Macondo Foundation, where traditional dances from the Latin country could be seen.

“Colombia is a beautiful country,” said Colombia's Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, in front of a photograph of the Caribbean landscape, “and it's not just me saying it, it's confirmed by the many people who have visited us this year.”

In 2023, Colombia was greatly influenced by international tourists that exceeded expectations, with 5.5 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism (MINCIT). Spain is the main source of European tourists.

(We recommend: 'Sect of Colombian shamans' that offered ayahuasca consumption fell in Spain).

In fact, on December 29, a symbolic reception was held for tourist number 5,500,000 in Colombia at the El Dorado airport.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL