After the first official day, after the opening ceremony of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, the delegation of Colombia leads the overall medal table for the third round of the national road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With 11 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, Colombia took the first step forward in the Games, ending the day this Saturday, June 24, ahead of Mexico, which is partially second with 5 gold, 7 silver and 6 of bronze and of Cuba that is third with 5 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronzes.

(Scandal: Paulo Autuori ‘threw the duck’ to ‘others’ for the controversial changes) (Videos: strong clashes between Millonarios and Nacional fans after the final)

The weights, again

The Colombian team began the sum of gold medals very early, with weight lifting, on a day that lasted until late and with good news from the national weightlifters.

The first was Miguel Angel Suarez, with two golds; then Jairo García with a gold and a bronze; later appeared Rosalba Morales to win two gold medals, and Francisco Mosquera closed the day with another two gold medals, leaving the tally at seven gold medals and one bronze medal.

The golden account of Colombia was completed by Mónica Sarai Arango, in artistic swimming; Erika Lasso, in judo, and Karen Durango and Estefania Gomezin swimming races, to reach 11 gold medals.

The golds came accompanied by silvers and bronzes. For example, in artistic swimming, the duet made up of Melissa Ceballos and Estefania Roa it was silver in the technical routine, while in judo Juan Pablo Hernández and María Villalba won a bronze each.

The other bronze of the day was added by the men’s artistic gymnastics team, led by Andres Felipe Martinez fIt was third, behind Mexico and Cuba. And the last silver medals were won by the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay and the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay, in racing swimming.

This is how Colombia completed this first official day, at the head of the general medal table, for this Sunday to continue in search of medals that sustain it in first place.

In addition to the medals, Colombia was active this Saturday in other sports, such as table tennis, which in the second round of singles won the elimination of Juliana Lozada and Ana Maria Isazawhile Cory Téllez did advance to the third phase.

In softball, Colombia lost 10-3 against Mexico. In women’s handball, our country lost against Puerto Rico with a score of 34-25. In beach volleyball, the women’s team beat the Cayman Islands in bottom-tier matches and the men lost 2-1 to Nicaragua in the quarterfinals.

In boxing, Cristian Salcedo, José Manuel Viáfara, Angie Paola Valdez, Yuberjen Martínez, Yímar González, Jhohan Caicedo and Ingrit Valencia qualified for the semifinal and secured medals.

the medals

Pentacles:

Judo

Erika Lasso – 48kg.

Weightlifting

Miguel Ángel Suárez – Snatch 55 kg.

Miguel Ángel Suárez – Clean and Jerk 55 kg.

Jairo Garcia – Snatch 61 kg.

Rosalba Morales – Snatch 55 kg.

Rosalba Morales – Clean and Jerk 55 kg.

Francisco Mosquera – Snatch 67 kg.

Francisco Mosquera – Clean and Jerk 67 kg.

The Colombian weightlifter Rosalba Morales was left with two gold medals for our country. In the snatch he lifted 87 kg. In the clean and jerk she also won gold with a mark of 110 kg. In this event only the snatch and clean and jerk are being rewarded. pic.twitter.com/EqqEw25laq — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) June 25, 2023

artistic swimming

Mónica Sarai Arango – Technical only

swimming races

Karen Durango – 400m freestyle

Stefanía Gómez – 100m breaststroke

silvers

artistic swimming

Technical duet – Estefanía Roa and Melissa Ceballos

Swimming Racing

Mixed 4×100m medley relay

Men’s 4×200m freestyle relay

bronzes

Artistic gymnastics

men’s team

Judo

Juan Pablo Hernandez – 66 kg.

Maria Villalba – 57 kg.

Weightlifting

Jairo Garcia – Clean and Jerk 61 kg.

(Video: moving moment, Alberto Gamero breaks down in tears after the title)