The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, announced this Friday the entry into operations of an elite command of 7,000 soldiers that will persecute the rebels that are financed with drug trafficking and other illegal activities. The country is going through its worst wave of violence since the disarmament of the FARC in 2016.

Dismantle laboratories; breaking up money laundering structures and going after drug cartel bosses. Those will be the missions of the new military unit that Colombia launched this Friday, February 26.

Surrounded by helicopters, war tanks and hundreds of soldiers, Colombian President Iván Duque described the creation of this Command against Drug Trafficking and Transnational Threats (Conat) as “historic”.

Composed of 7,000 troops, it will be commanded by Brigadier General Juan Carlos Correa, a uniformed man with a 32-year military career.

“Submit to any transnational form of terrorism”

“It was born with the purpose of breaking down, hitting and subduing the structures of drug trafficking and transactional threats linked to the illegal exploitation of minerals, the trafficking of species, of people and, of course, to any transnational form of terrorism”, the president launched from the Tolemaida military base, in the center of the country.

This last precision could be viewed with caution from Venezuelan territory. The Defense Minister of the coffee country, Diego Molano Aponte, revealed that Conat will prioritize its actions in the departments of Cauca and Putamayo, but also in the Catatumbo region, on the border with Venezuela.

Duque assured on February 8 that he would pursue “high value objectives”, which, according to him, found refuge in Venezuela with the alleged complicity of the Chavista government. The Colombian Executive maintains that at present some 1,400 members of illegal armed groups move on both sides of the border.

In 2008, Colombia ordered an operation that killed one of the FARC guerrilla leaders on Ecuadorian soil, sparking a serious diplomatic crisis with Quito. © Presidency of Colombia

For his part, last week, the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, accused Colombia of being “a permanent center of conspiracy against Venezuela”, and assured that from the Andean nation “a continuous and blatant interference “which, according to the official, included” assassination attempts and armed incursions on the Venezuelan coasts. ” Likewise, Padrino López warned that “any attempt to violate” the territorial integrity of Venezuela, whether conventional or covert, will have a strong reaction. “

Caracas broke relations with Bogotá in February 2019, after President Iván Duque recognized the opposition Juan Guaidó as interim president of that country.

The fight against drug trafficking from the fumigation with glyphosate

Colombia’s decision to create this military bloc comes as the country prepares to resume aerial spraying of coca crops with the herbicide glyphosate, supposedly from the end of March, if the government receives approval from the Constitutional Court.

The country, considered the world’s leading producer of cocaine, suspended aerial spraying with glyphosate in 2015, following warnings from the World Health Organization that the chemical was potentially harmful to health and the environment.

But during the inauguration of this Friday, Duque assured that “the fight against drug trafficking is a morally necessary and correct fight. It is to be on the right side of history.” The president assured that this command was created because “the threat demands increasingly forceful actions.”

Cocaine seizures increased 106% compared to the same period last year, from 27.5 tons to 56.7 tons, according to the Colombian government. © Juan Barreto / AFP

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, during 2019, coca crops covered some 154,000 hectares in Colombia, with the potential to produce 1,137 tons of cocaine.

No agency figures are available for 2020, but according to the government, the armed forces manually eradicated 130,000 hectares of coca last year, seized 500 tons of cocaine, and recorded the destruction of more than 830 laboratories.

ELN and FARC dissidents, in the sights of Conat

The other main mission of that elite force will be to respond to the threat of illegal armed groups that finance themselves through drug trafficking and other activities. The president thus assured that the command will persecute “without contemplation” the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last active guerrilla recognized in Colombia, as well as FARC dissidents that departed from the peace agreement signed in 2016.

Dissidents, ELN and drug trafficking gangs of paramilitary origin are currently fighting over routes to export cocaine, illegal mining revenues and extortion in Colombia, which is going through the worst wave of violence since the disarmament of the FARC.

A UN report revealed on Tuesday, February 23, that 76 massacres were documented in Colombia in 2020, in which 292 people were killed, including 24 children. In addition, his office documented 248 homicides of former FARC combatants since the signing of the 2016 peace agreement, as well as 795 threats against social leaders and human rights defenders.

The NGO Human Rights Watch also published a report this month that presents the serious situation in which Colombia is. According to this document, between 2016 and 2020, more than 400 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated.

Precisely, within the framework of the inauguration of the new military unit, Duque affirmed that drug trafficking is a “perverse force that assassinates social leaders” and “those who are in the process of returning to legality.”

However, in the Human Rights Watch report, its director for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, noted that “the government has deployed troops to many areas, but has not at the same time strengthened the justice system or ensured adequate access to economic and educational opportunities, as well as public services “, challenges that the entity indicates as necessary to achieve a lasting peace in the South American nation.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media