Colombia Large-scale protests against tax reform in Colombia, 19 dead in violence and hundreds injured

On Monday, the finance minister announced his resignation in order to reach an agreement on the reform.

In Colombia protests against the planned tax reform continue, even with the president Ivan Duquen administrative reform has already been pulled out of Congress.

The protests, which lasted for several days, have killed at least 19 people and injured more than 800, according to the country’s human rights ombudsman’s office. One of the victims is the police and the rest are civilians, and there are more than 300 injured civilians.

Some NGOs have accused the police of shooting at civilians, and the organizations are investigating allegations of police violence.

Hundreds of people have been arrested by the authorities and troops have been sent to the most troubled cities.

Due to the unrest, the Duque government decided to withdraw the reform from Congress in the middle of a debate on it. On Monday, the Colombian Minister of Finance Alberto Carrasquilla resigned, saying that if he continued in his role, it would be difficult to reach the consensus required for a new reform quickly and effectively.

Off the pulled reform would have made citizens poorer in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, protesters said. Opponents of the reform have continued to be taken to the streets, despite the fact that the reform itself has already been halted.

“People who have taken to the streets are demanding much more than just repealing tax reforms,” the umbrella organization that convened the protests said in a statement.

President Duque’s support has plummeted to just 33 percent. Duque has called the protests vandalism, but the words did not prevent the protesters from gathering again in the capital, Bogotá, as well as in Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla.

Tax reform has been criticized as punishing the middle class in the midst of the economic crisis. The government unveiled its proposal in mid-last month, with the aim of financing public spending.

The Colombian economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and more than 40 percent of the country’s 50 million people currently live in poverty.

On Sunday, Duque said he would draft a new bill that would abandon, among other things, the VAT increase that caused opposition.