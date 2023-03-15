This Wednesday, Conmebol released the schedule for the 2026 World Cup qualifierswhich will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After various rumors about the start dates, it was confirmed that the ball will roll in the qualifiers starting in September. The order of the matches, the entity reported, will be the same as the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Colombia’s path to the 2026 World Cup

Colombia begins its path, at home, against Venezuela, which has just hired the Argentine coach Fernando Ariel Batista, after the departure of José Néstor Pékerman.

Their last game, scheduled for the end of 2025, will be against the same team, but as a visitor.

This is the Colombian schedule for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:

First and second date – September 2023

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Chile vs. Colombia

Third and fourth date – October 2023

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Colombia

Fifth and sixth date – November 2023

​Colombia vs. Brazil

Paraguay vs. Colombia

Seventh and eighth date – September 2024

Peru vs. Colombia

Colombia vs. Argentina

Dates 9 and 10 – October 2024

​Bolivia vs. Colombia

Colombia vs. Chili

Dates 11 and 12 – November 2024

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Colombia vs. Ecuador

Dates 13 and 14 – March 2025

​Brazil vs. Colombia

Colombia vs. Paraguayan

Dates 15 and 16 – June 2025

Colombia vs. Peru

Argentina vs. Colombia

Dates 17 and 18 – September 2025

Colombia vs. bolivian

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Friendlies against South Korea and Japan

Nestor Lawrencecoach of the Colombian National Team for the elderly, announced the call for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, which will be played on March 24 and 28.

Among the novelties are the call to Devis Vásquez, Milan goalkeeper (called in the absence of David Ospina due to injury), and the return of Deiver Machado, Lens de France winger.

historical as James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García They appear again on the list, while names such as Yerry Mina, Frank Fabra and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado were left out.

There are four players from the local league: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and midfielders Kevin Castaño, Nelson Palacio and Juan Fernando Quintero.

