Colombia had to show character in the last minutes to withstand the attack from Japan, which went over them in search of a draw that never came. This Wednesday’s 2-1 win in La Plata puts Héctor Cárdenas’ team in the round of 16 of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Colombia had control, but no aim, and only made one shot on goal in the first half, a shot from Yaser Asprilla. And Asprilla himself tried to bathe the Japanese goalkeeper and crashed a ball into the horizontal.

Japan, who attacked little, made the most of their only shot on goal, in the 30th minute, when the entire Colombian defense was distracted by a movement towards the six-yard box and left the penalty area free, after a shot was collected. corner. There fell a rebound that Riku Yamane took advantage of to score 1-0.

Cárdenas moved the team at halftime to turn the game around

Héctor Cárdenas, the Colombian coach, was not satisfied with what he saw in the first stage and made two changes in the interval. He took out Jorge Cabezas Hurtado, who barely touched the ball, and Daniel Luna, who was the man on the rebound in the goal. He brought in Tomás Ángel and Alexis Castillo Manyoma.

The changes in names also generated others in operation. Yaser Asprilla, who was in the middle in the first half, went to the right. Óscar Cortés changed bands and Manyoma played for half. And that made Colombia much stronger on the wings.

Andrés Salazar, the left back, became key in the game: he began to get together with Cortés and he began to arrive very easily. And on the other side, Edwin Ocampo (with whom he had a huge scare before the game, due to a strong blow in practice that made him fear a fracture) found a good partner in Asprilla. Ángel, for his part, got much more into the game than Cabezas Hurtado.

Colombia began to move the ball from side to side, with precision and speed. And in a play of seven touches, which began on the right, continued on the left and ended in the center, the equalizer arrived, in a great center from Ocampo and a good shot from Asprilla, falling to a center forward position: 1-1 and shuffling again, at 53.

Yaser Asprilla scored the equalizer. See also Why are the Ecuadorian prosecutors inquiring about Álex Saab's businesses?

The formula was repeated six minutes later, with an additional protagonist, Gustavo Puerta, much looser in the second stage after having played content in the first: he joined Salazar and played towards the center. This time there was a rebound and Ángel was very alive to put his left leg in and score Colombia’s second goal.

Japan attacked without much order and in another set piece play, Jhojan Torres committed a handball and the VAR realized it. Fortunately for the National Team, Kuryu Matsuki went too far: he had deceived Marquines, but he hit the ball off the crossbar, at 83.

Japan, however, did not give up. Matsuki himself sent a ball to the horizontal again, this time with his head, shortly after the missed penalty. And then, Marquines dressed in figure again by stopping a free kick collection from the Japanese 7 and then, a point-blank shot from Anrie Chase.

The 1-1, early in the morning, between Senegal and Israel allowed Colombia, with the win, to secure the classification. The National Team knew how to attack, but they also knew how to endure.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

