The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Saturday his accession to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, which already has the support of a dozen countries, during a high-level event at the Climate Change Summit (COP28) of the United Nations, in Dubai.

In this way, the country becomes the first continental State to join this international commitment, which was born in 2019 with the impetus of several archipelago-States of the Pacific Ocean, Asia and the Caribbean such as Tuvalu, Timor-Leste, Antigua and Barbuda, Fiji and Vanuatu, whose representatives were present at Saturday’s event.

“It is a paradox that here, at this table, is the front line of the people most affected by the climate crisis and a country like the one I represent, which lives off of oil, because my country has requested and signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty. of Fossil Fuels,” Petro said during his speech.

The Colombian president stated that this document, currently without legal force, implies “zero new exploration” and “zero new exploitation project in the world.” after considering that the current deposits already found, “if exploited, will lead to a temperature of 3ºC, that is, to the brink of the vital collapse of the planet.”

“There, even in my own society, there will be those who will say that how can the president of the country think of producing economic suicide, given that we depend on oil,” said Petro.

He #GovernmentOfChange will always be on the side of Life and environmental protection! 🌿 The President’s speech ended with a standing ovation. @petrogustavo during his participation in the Negotiation Mandate event of the Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty… pic.twitter.com/XyuwsqTEvS — Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) December 2, 2023

However, he clarified what this treaty represents both for Colombia and for the planet: “Turns out it’s not economic suicide. Being here is trying to stop a suicide. The exact word is omnicide; the death of all living things, the integral death of everything that exists. Omnicidal is suicide to planetary power. It is not economic suicide that we are avoiding. We avoid omnicide. There is no other way,” he declared.

Likewise, he criticized how certain countries and companies continue to put their economic interests above the general good and the lives of all human beings on Earth despite all the scientific evidence and natural disasters underway as a result of the climate crisis.

In fact, questioned whether COP28 will be held this year in the United Arab Emiratesone of the most important oil producers in the world, and which reinforces the “industrial machinery of developed countries” that until now have contributed the most to greenhouse emissions with the use of oil, gas and coal.

However, he pointed out that the Emirati reception of this event shows that it is “evident that you cannot live on oil” and that “a transition” is required.

The COP28 Climate Summit is the largest and most important annual meeting to address the global warming crisis

“Capitalism acts to avoid a change in the system and maintain the profits of investors,” he noted before adding that today “fossil capital is pitted against human life” while “we must take a position against side of life.” “Colombia, which depends on oil, positions itself on the side of life,” reaffirmed Petro, who recognized the leadership of the Pacific archipelagos that paved the way to implement this Treaty.

The president recalled that in recent years these islands have begun to lose ground due to the rise in sea level derived from the melting of the polar ice caps due to the increase in temperatures, all due to the consumption of fuel by “a small elite” and whose effects take their toll on all of humanity.

With the accession of Colombia there are now ten nations from four continents that support this Treaty, which has the support of the European Parliament and the World Health Organization.

Argentina along with 117 other countries signed a (non-binding) declaration at COP28 to triple renewable energy generation by 2030 pic.twitter.com/LMMgOyopVp — Fermín Koop (@ferminkoop) December 2, 2023

They will seek to triple renewable energies

A total of 116 countries committed to tripling installed renewable capacity and doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030 with the signing of the Global Commitment on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency promoted by the COP28 presidency.

This would mean reaching 11,000 gigawatts of renewable capacity in less than 7 years and increasing the rate of improvement in energy efficiency from two to four percent per year.

Among the signatories are USA, United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Mexico and the European Union, together with member states, such as Spain, France, Portugal or Italy. Among the absences, those from China, India and Russia stand out.



The commitment signed on Saturday in Dubai, open to new accessions, seeks to promote transformative change through policy formulation, planning and large effective investments, highlighted the COP28 presidency.

According to the same source, this is important because the rapid expansion of renewable energy is one of the best tools to reduce emissions and because energy efficiency is considered the “first fuel of the transition” that can significantly contribute to reducing energy consumption. energy.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME

With information from AFP and EFE

