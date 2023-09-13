Everyone thought they should have left Cesar. That they had been receiving threats for years and that sooner or later it would happen; that they would kill Teófilo Acuña and Jorge Tafur. Activism against paramilitarism and the large landowners in the region was going to take its toll. They also sensed it, but they decided to stay and continue in the process of recovering peasant territory that they began at the end of the nineties. On February 22, 2022, two hitmen walked to the municipality of San Martín and were shot to death in front of family and friends, after years of disputes and threats with members of the Mayor’s Office. “Should they have migrated?” Nadia Umaña, a fellow fighter and spokesperson for the Interlocution Commission of the South of Bolívar, Center and South of Cesar, Colombia, asks over and over again. “I think the questions we have to ask ourselves are different: Where was the State when they threatened us for defending the land? How long will we be worth more dead than alive?”

Neither the security schemes, nor the complaints, nor the history of violence against Colombia’s environmental leaders are enough to prevent the bloodletting of homicides of defenders of the territory. At least 60 were murdered in the Andean country in 2022, according to the latest count by Global Witness. The country, which doubled this figure from one year to the next, has buried almost two thirds of the 177 dead environmentalists in the world. “The worst thing about this chilling figure is that we know that it represents only a small drop in an ocean of violence,” laments Gabriella Bianchini, researcher at Global Witness. “They protect everyone’s territory, but no one protects them.”

The trend is scary. Latin America maintains the dishonorable title of being the deadliest region for activists and accumulates nine out of ten of these violent deaths, which, since 2012, total 1,910 people. An activist every two days. Protectors of the swamps, leaders of invaded indigenous communities, caretakers of the Amazon, defenders of peasants, Afro-descendant spokespersons. Choosing to protect territory, whatever it may be, is a death sentence. Umaña and four other Cesar colleagues migrated more than a year ago to Bogotá, after burying five members of the organization in the last decade. “It is unfair to have to decide between uprooting or death. We spokespersons do not have to be martyrs. I give my life for the peasant struggle, yes, but I want to die at 90 years old, as an old woman. I contribute much more to my living community.”

For Lourdes Castro, human rights activist and coordinator of We are defendersWhat is behind these murders is economic interest. “Legal or illegal. Leaders are stigmatized by telling them that they are enemies of economic development. But we have to question what development we are supporting,” he says. Although it is difficult to know for sure the masterminds – since very few cases end up in court and even fewer have a sentence -, according to the organization’s estimates, more than 60% of these crimes are linked to the agribusiness, mining and timber extraction.

“We activists bother the powerful,” Castro defends. The way of turning off their voices is the same from Sonora, in Mexico, to Tierra del Fuego, in Argentina. Harassment, intimidation, sexual violence, criminalization and threats that pile up until they are fulfilled. Many do not report it. “For what?” asks Sofía Rivas, sister of Hipólito Rivas, murdered in Honduras in January 2023. “They killed him anyway, even with protection measures. What they achieve is that many of us are forced to flee. Those of us who remain, already know what we are facing.” And those who do report regret the deaf ears of the institutions. “It seems that the governments are also interested in keeping us quiet,” Víctor Vásquez, an indigenous leader from Simpinula, in the south of the Central American country, explains to América Futura, months after being denounced by his own bodyguard.

The peasant leader Santos Hipólito Rivas, in Honduras, in an archive image. COURTESY

Honduras is the country with the highest homicide rate of activists per capita. With barely 10 million inhabitants, it lost 14 leaders in 2022. More than one a month. Although Xiomara Castro, the first president of Honduras, promised to protect defenders, in the first four months of the year they have already reported at least eight murders. For Víctor Fernández, member of the Human Rights Law Firm Studies for Dignity, the protection measures are not even close to being sufficient: “At this point, the agribusiness has already achieved a level of relationship with the institutions that, in addition to allowing them the violence, guarantees them impunity.”

Indigenous communities: a third of those murdered

Brazil lost 34 leaders, compared to 26 in 2021. An increase that researchers attribute to the policies of then-president Jair Bolsonaro, which favored the exploitation of the Amazon and illegal invasions of indigenous territory. In Mexico, the country with the highest number of murders in 2021, it registered a notable drop, as it went from 54 homicides in 2021 to 31 in 2022. However, non-fatal attacks continue to be a constant in the daily lives of defenders and make their work difficult. The fear doesn’t go away.

The research, published this Tuesday, concluded that the world’s indigenous communities face a disproportionate level of attacks with fatal consequences, since they were victims of more than a third (34%) of the murders of leaders, despite the fact that only They constitute 5% of the world’s population. “Studies have shown time and time again that indigenous peoples are the best custodians of forests and are therefore essential in mitigating the climate crisis,” said Laura Furones, senior campaign advisor at Global Witness, during the presentation of the report. “However, in countries like Brazil, Peru and Venezuela they are being harassed precisely for carrying out this work.” […] “Measures against the growing climate emergency and the defense of human rights must go hand in hand.”

An indigenous child observes the Igara-Paraná River, on January 26, 2023, in La Chorrera (Colombia). Juan Diego López (EFE)

The violent trend is a consequence of weak policies, with hardly any budget and little capacity to react. While safeguarding leaders is at the heart of the Escazú Agreement, the first regional treaty on human rights and the environment in Latin America and the Caribbean, only 16 countries have ratified it. The nations that have not done so are Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. Colombia was the last to join after two years of delays in Congress. This will come into effect in a few months. “The Government of Gustavo Petro has demonstrated political will,” says Lourdes Castro. “That he recognizes that there is violence against us is something historic. But there is no time to lose to implement national policies that materialize it.” This pact includes greater transparency in access to information, environmental justice and better protection of leaders.

Until now, the mechanisms vary depending on each country. These measures usually include weekly or fortnightly patrols, monitoring calls or permanent individual or collective security schemes. However, demand exceeds resources. Or the requirements to receive security schemes leave hundreds out. In Colombia, according to official data, there are 5,038 leaders and human rights defenders with protection measures granted. In Brazil there are 506. In Honduras these data are not public. “Protection measures are usually not enough and many leaders do not qualify to benefit from them,” laments Bianchini.

The Amazon, in check

If there is one place on the globe threatened by armed groups, it is the Amazon. This is one of the hot spots of violence against defenders. In these 6.9 million hectares, one of the most biodiverse corners of the world, 39 environmentalists died in 2022. The outcomes of these crimes are usually identical: a handful of international organizations that condemn what happened, local and national governments that commit to take action, a community in mourning and sentences that almost never arrive. According to experts, impunity for crimes encourages new attacks.

In June 2022, there was a case that went around the world. The murder of the British journalist Guardian Dom Phillips, 57, and Bruno Pereira, 41, an expert on indigenous peoples. They were brutally murdered while touring indigenous territory in the Amazon region of Brazil. “It had the impact it had because one of them was European. It is not bad that he was known worldwide, but the murders of other activists who are also on the front lines do not reach that extent,” says Bianchini. Since 2014, at least 296 defenders have been murdered in the Amazon. “The role of the press and civil society is fundamental so that murders do not become numbers,” he adds.

A protest for the murder of Dom Philips and Bruno Pereira, in Rìo de Janeiro, in July 2022. Silvia Izquierdo (AP)

“They killed two environmentalists and my two teachers”

In the Cesar savannah the canaguate flower grows. Most of the time it goes unnoticed like a dry and graceless stick. And only when a period of time passes without rain does it bloom like a huge yellow bell. In the rainy season, it uses all the nutrients in the water to take root and expand.

The peasant organization to which Umaña belongs is, he says, the Cañaguate. “Theo [Acuña] and [Jorge] Tafur were the water that allowed the roots to branch and reach more corners.” For the young 35-year-old activist, the death of both defenders goes beyond politics. “What I am, what I think and how I see life. It’s all thanks to them and the other teammates. They killed two spokespersons and my two teachers. But the roots of the Cañaguate are down.”