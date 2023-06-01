Colombia ranks third in humanitarian crises most neglected in the worldaccording to the annual list published by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), which it entered for the first time because there are 7.7 million people in the country with humanitarian needs.

This classification “highlights the increase in humanitarian needs as the protracted conflict continues to displace thousands of people. At the same time, Colombia hosts nearly 2.5 million Venezuelans fleeing the growing humanitarian crisis in that country“, alerted Giovanni Rizzo, director of NRC in Colombia.

This neglect is not inevitable, it is a choice.

“This neglect is not inevitable, it is a choice. In the country there are 7.7 million people with humanitarian needs and it is very worrying that international donors only finance a little more than a third of the funds necessary to cover the most basic needs of the population,” added Rizzo in a statement released this Thursday.

Likewise, andThe report also highlighted the “scarce media coverage of issues related to displacement in Colombia.”

In 2022, the number of displaced people associated with conflict and violence in Colombia was one of the highest in more than a decade: at the end of 2022 there were 4.8 million people displaced as a result of conflict and violence, while nearly six million people continue to live under the influence of armed non-state actors.

(Keep reading: UN warns that the world is ‘failing’ to protect civilians from wars).

The Eln is one of the illegal armed groups in the country.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Total funding for Colombia’s humanitarian response plan was $108 million in 2022of the $282 million requested, making the response only 38% funded.

NRC’s annual list of the most neglected displacement crises is based on three criteria: inadequate humanitarian funding, lack of media attention, and lack of international political and diplomatic initiatives.

Burkina Faso tops the list of the most neglected displacement crises in the world, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Three Latin American countries were among the ten most neglected humanitarian crises in the world, since along with Colombia were El Salvador and Venezuela.

So much Colombia and El Salvador are new to the list.

EFE

More news

Peru will apply a state of emergency and militarization of its borders for 60 days

Thousands of Venezuelan and Haitian migrants stranded on the border of Peru and Chile

FAC transports food for inhabitants of lower Cauca affected by unemployment